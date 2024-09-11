Seven Appoints Peter Charles To Managing Director, Victoria

The Seven Network has announced the appointment of Peter Charles to the new role of managing director, Victoria, effective immediately.

In his new role, Charles will work closely with the Seven Melbourne senior leadership team. He retains his position as Victorian sales director and head of National Independent Agencies and Direct.

Charles joined Seven in 1999. He celebrated his 25 years with the network in February this year. In addition to his Seven roles, he is also a board member of Fight MND.

“With more than 30 years’ experience in the media industry, Pete is one of the best in the business and a proven builder and leader of teams,” said Seven West Media managing director and chief executive officer, Jeff Howard.

“His deep passion for Melbourne, Seven and the Team makes him the perfect person to take on this role in one of our most important markets. His drive, enthusiasm, talent and ability to go above and beyond for our partners and our people are unmatched. Congratulations Pete”.

“As a proud Melburnian and a true believer in the power of our content and our brand, I’m honoured to take on this new position and the opportunity to represent Seven Melbourne. I love Seven and the role it plays in communities across Australia and Victoria,” said Charles.

“Seven Melbourne is home to so many talented people, and part of a national team that is delivering amazing content and outstanding results for our Partners. I’m especially proud to continue my Seven story where I can share my passion for the media industry and help lead the transformation of Seven into the future. We are so lucky to be the home of AFL, Cricket, the Good Friday Appeal, The Big Freeze, 7NEWS and many marque entertainment brands,” he added.

“The evolution of our business continues, and I’m pumped to be part of it”.