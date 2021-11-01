Seven Announces Vaccine Mandate After Home & Away Star Sam Frost Goes Viral For Not Getting The Jab

Seven has announced a vaccine mandate policy after home and away star Sam Frost went viral for announcing she isn’t vaccinated.

The drama kicked off a few short weeks ago – which is forever in a news cycle – but basically, Frost took to Instagram to tearfully announce she was not vaccinated.

Frost’s public announcement was filled with her expressing concern that she was being separated from the rest of the community because she hasn’t been jabbed, she used the term “segregated”.

However, although Frost may have felt separated, she was still going to work and filming Seven’s Home and Away.

Frost did state she had spoken to her doctor about the decision not to get the jab, but didn’t elaborate further. Frost also used the word “choice,” continually making it hard to determine if she had elected not to get the vaccine for personal or medical reasons.

Overall, the Instagram post was more confusing than anything else, and Frost was slammed online for it.

Hot tip: Sam Frost if you want fewer people to judge you & more people to empathise with you — maybe, just maybe don't use the word 'segregation' 30 sec into your video. This isn’t 1950s Alabama. You ain't Rosa Parks.

OK. Thanks.

That is all.

Bye. https://t.co/6wsmJeWQwI — Antoinette Lattouf (@antoinette_news) October 9, 2021

Seven stood by Frost during the backlash and Frost continued filming Home and Away.

According to news.com.au, a spokesman for Seven said: “All Home and Away cast and crew also undertake COVID-19 testing three times a week in addition to other preventive measures. Sam Frost continues to work on Home And Away and follows the safety protocols in place.”

Frost deleted her Instagram account during the height of the backlash, though she has since reactivated the account and is back to posting her usual content.

However, Seven has now announced plans to only work with people who have got the jab going forward.

A spokesman for Seven told B&T today, “As part of our continuous health and safety reviews, we have identified roles within Seven Productions that have elevated risk due to the type of place of work.”

“To provide the safest possible work environment for cast, crew and presenters, Seven Productions have made the decision to only engage those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, taking effect in January next year. Seven strongly encourages vaccination to protect our people, their colleagues and their families.”

While the new rules won’t go into effect until January, Seven has already implemented vaccine requirements for a number of studio and cast roles – where close in-person contact occurs, including Home and Away.

Frost has yet to comment on Seven’s new policy.