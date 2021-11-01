Seven Announces Vaccine Mandate After Home & Away Star Sam Frost Goes Viral For Not Getting The Jab

Seven Announces Vaccine Mandate After Home & Away Star Sam Frost Goes Viral For Not Getting The Jab
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Seven has announced a vaccine mandate policy after home and away star Sam Frost went viral for announcing she isn’t vaccinated.

The drama kicked off a few short weeks ago – which is forever in a news cycle – but basically, Frost took to Instagram to tearfully announce she was not vaccinated. 

Frost’s public announcement was filled with her expressing concern that she was being separated from the rest of the community because she hasn’t been jabbed, she used the term “segregated”.

However, although Frost may have felt separated, she was still going to work and filming Seven’s Home and Away.

Frost did state she had spoken to her doctor about the decision not to get the jab, but didn’t elaborate further.  Frost also used the word “choice,” continually making it hard to determine if she had elected not to get the vaccine for personal or medical reasons.

Overall, the Instagram post was more confusing than anything else, and Frost was slammed online for it.

Seven stood by Frost during the backlash and Frost continued filming Home and Away.

According to news.com.au, a spokesman for Seven said: “All Home and Away cast and crew also undertake COVID-19 testing three times a week in addition to other preventive measures. Sam Frost continues to work on Home And Away and follows the safety protocols in place.”

Frost deleted her Instagram account during the height of the backlash, though she has since reactivated the account and is back to posting her usual content.

However, Seven has now announced plans to only work with people who have got the jab going forward.

A spokesman for Seven told B&T today, “As part of our continuous health and safety reviews, we have identified roles within Seven Productions that have elevated risk due to the type of place of work.”

“To provide the safest possible work environment for cast, crew and presenters, Seven Productions have made the decision to only engage those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, taking effect in January next year. Seven strongly encourages vaccination to protect our people, their colleagues and their families.”

While the new rules won’t go into effect until January, Seven has already implemented vaccine requirements for a number of studio and cast roles – where close in-person contact occurs, including Home and Away.

Frost has yet to comment on Seven’s new policy.

Please login with linkedin to comment

sam frost Seven

Latest News

It’s Time To Get ShEqual
  • Advertising
  • Opinion

It’s Time To Get ShEqual

In this opinion piece, part of B&T‘s ongoing support for Fck The Cupcakes, Innocean copywriter Laura Parker (pictured) discusses a new survey for gender equality in adland. Adland of old conjures images of suave Mad Men, party palaces where free pizza and beer reign supreme, or today, beanbag-filled break-out spaces where Gen X-ers put the […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Digital Telco Circles.Life Appoints Cummins&Partners And Mediahub
  • Marketing
  • Media

Digital Telco Circles.Life Appoints Cummins&Partners And Mediahub

Circles.Life has announced the appointment of creative agency Cummins&Partners and media agency Mediahub, after a highly competitive pitch process. The duo will launch Circles.Life’s first creative campaign in Australia in November, through the new brand platform ‘Switch To You’. Circles.Life is not just a digital telco, it’s a lifestyle and entertainment brand for young Australians. […]

Daily Aus Launches Political Podcast, Young Dumb & Informed Hosted By Billi FitzSimons
  • Media

Daily Aus Launches Political Podcast, Young Dumb & Informed Hosted By Billi FitzSimons

Ahead of the upcoming federal election, The Daily Aus has announced the launch of a new podcast series exploring the four issues young people need to care about in Australia. Hosted by political journalist Billi FitzSimons, Young, Dumb & Informed will explore each issue from three different perspectives. It’s a rare opportunity for young people […]

Pedestrian Group Brings Back Disney+ Drive-In For Third Season
  • Marketing
  • Media

Pedestrian Group Brings Back Disney+ Drive-In For Third Season

Following two jam packed seasons in 2020-2021, Pedestrian Group has today announced the return of the hugely popular Disney+ Drive-In for summer across the Gold Coast, Sydney and Melbourne. With the full schedule to be announced, tickets have gone on sale today for the Gold Coast event which will be held at Carrara Sports Precinct […]

WebJet Rebrands Online Republic To GoSee
  • Marketing

WebJet Rebrands Online Republic To GoSee

Online Republic, a division of Australia’s locally owned Webjet Limited, is rebranding as GoSee, a consolidated marketplace for car and motorhome rentals worldwide. GoSee will combine Online Republic’s two separate travel brands, Airport Rentals and Motorhome Republic, into one specialist land travel comparison website. CEO Darren Linton said the rebrand is a direct response to […]

News Corp Australia Launches New Magazine Own The Weekend
  • Media

News Corp Australia Launches New Magazine Own The Weekend

News Corp Australia has unveiled a new magazine in its four state-based Saturday mastheads, representing a major extension of its “Own The Weekend” strategy for audiences and clients by creating a new and powerful digital and print platform for advertisers.  The magazines, based on the successful and longstanding QWeekend in The Courier Mail and The Advertiser’s SA Weekend, which will […]

ADIA Names Joint Winners Of Research Industry Leadership Award
  • Technology

ADIA Names Joint Winners Of Research Industry Leadership Award

The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA, formerly AMSRO) has announced two winners of the Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award for 2021. The joint recipients are Brian Fine, CEO of Australia Online Research and Quality Online Research; and Martin O’Shannessy, partner at OmniPoll. The Industry Leadership Award was introduced in 2019 in honour […]

Back With A Bang! Bond: No Time To Die Pre-Sale Numbers Are Smashing Expectations
  • Media

Back With A Bang! Bond: No Time To Die Pre-Sale Numbers Are Smashing Expectations

Cinemas in Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory are officially back in action, in time for the hottest summer of cinema ever. Hand in hand with recent opening announcements, cinemas across the nation are beginning to feel the 007 effect, with Bond: No Time To Die already topping pre-sale forecasts ahead of its Australian release […]

Australian Geographic Takes 50% Stake In Tour Company Insight Australia Travel
  • Media

Australian Geographic Takes 50% Stake In Tour Company Insight Australia Travel

Media brand Australian Geographic has acquired 50 per cent of Insight Australia Travel to launch a new small-group tour offering. Australian Geographic Travel offers a choice of over 30 itineraries all bookable via the Australian Geographic website. The small-group tour options cover domestic destinations such as Arnhem Land and the MacDonnell Ranges in the Northern […]