Seven And Swimming Australia Terminate Broadcast Partnership
The Seven Network and Swimming Australia have agreed to terminate their broadcast partnership following Swimming Australia’s inability to hold the Olympic and Paralympic Swimming Trials in 2020 due to the COVID- 19 pandemic as required under Seven’s media rights agreement.

Although both parties acknowledge disappointment at the outcome, they have mutually agreed to terminate their arrangements and part ways, following Seven giving notice of termination.

The relationship between Seven and Swimming Australia has been a longstanding one and each party wishes the other every success in their respective futures.

Swimming Australia Chief Executive Leigh Russell said: “While we are disappointed with the outcome, we acknowledge that these are unprecedented times for businesses all over the world, including our own, and understand Seven’s position.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Seven for the generous contribution they have made to the sport of swimming over the years.

“Through a strong working relationship with Seven, we have been able to bring swimming to Australian lounge rooms – not just in an Olympic and Paralympic year but every year in between and that has been vital telling the story of our incredible athletes and coaches.

“We see the broadcast of swimming in Australia as crucial to our sport and the fabric of the Australian sporting landscape and we will continue to explore options within the media and digital landscape for opportunities to share and showcase our amazing sport, which literally millions of Australians are involved in.

“With 2021 Olympics and Paralympics around the corner, we are firmly focused on the future for our athletes, coaches and fans.”

Lewis Martin, Managing Director Seven Melbourne and Network Head of Sport, said: “We have enjoyed our  partnership with Swimming Australia since 2016 and have been proud to broadcast their events to Australians.

“We thank Swimming Australia for the great relationship we have had with them and wish them nothing but the very best going forward.”

 

