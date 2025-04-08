ServiceNow, Atlassian & Even Lockheed Martin Named Among Best Companies For Career Growth

LinkedIn has unveiled its ninth annual Top Companies list – a data-backed ranking of the 25 best workplaces for professionals in Australia to grow their careers right now.

The list is fuelled by LinkedIn’s own data that analyses the career progression of millions of professionals, including metrics such as employee promotions, skills acquisition, gender diversity, employer benefits and more.

This year’s list is dominated by global technology companies, which take out four of the top five positions. ServiceNow took out the top spot for the first time, with Australian software company, Atlassian, ranking #2. Commonwealth Bank, Amazon and Oracle complete the top five.

Here’s the top 25:

ServiceNow Atlassian Commonwealth Bank Amazon Oracle 6. Telstra Adobe Mastercard Thermo Fisher Scientific ResMed CrowdStrike Alphabet Inc. Medtronic SLB Costco Wholesale Caterpillar Inc. Mars IQVIA Fortescue Canva Suncorp Group Origin Energy Lockheed Martin Macquarie Group Sanofi

Peyton Caffey, ANZ HR Director, ServiceNow Australia and New Zealand said: “As a rapidly growing company always on the hunt for top talent, we focus on both attracting and retaining high-performers. One of the ways we do this is through the ServiceNow People Pact, which is our promise to employees. It commits we will support each other to deliver our best work, live fulfilling lives, and pursue our collective purpose. We achieve this by fostering a sense of community, by prioritising training, growth and career development, celebrating individuality, and offering benefits that really matter to our people; like generous family leave, health & wellbeing programs, flexible and remote working options.

“Day-to-day, we also do everything we can to make work better for our people. ServiceNow technology is designed to empower teams to work simply and easily. We see ourselves as ‘customer zero’ and we use all our own tools and technology to help employees work efficiently, wherever they are. This streamlines and automates how we work, giving time for our people to focus on what matters most to their careers and wellbeing.”

Pritho Saxena, director of HR – Australia at Amazon, said: “People are at the heart of everything Amazon does, and we are proud that LinkedIn has recognised Amazon Australia’s commitment to providing the resources and opportunities for people to thrive. This incredible recognition is testament to Amazon’s ongoing efforts to create a supportive, inclusive, and dynamic workplace. We are proud that this ranking reflects that commitment and the incredible contributions of our employees every day”.