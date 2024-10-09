SEO Receives Impressive Boost With Launch Of Skailed

Digital marketing agency Impressive has launched an SEO tool Skailed that automates the research and creation of SEO-optimised landing pages.

Impressive said that Skailed “marks a major breakthrough” in the world of eCommerce by empowering businesses to boost their online traffic, conversions and revenue through advanced SEO strategies.

Skailed is the brainchild of Impressive’s SEO lead Sam Makwana CEO Robert Tadros. The project helped Impressive win an AFR Most Innovative Companies Award.

“Many agencies rely on third-party tools to solve complex problems, but we wanted to create a solution tailored to our clients’ unique needs,” Makwana said.

“Skailed is a direct response to the challenges our clients face, and its success is driven by continuous iteration based on client feedback and data.”

Skailed is designed to take out the grunt work of creating thousands of targeted SEO landing pages manually. By automating this process, Skailed helps businesses improve their SEO performance and save time and costs.

With the capability to create, optimise, and index hundreds of high-revenue-generating category landing pages in less than four hours, Skailed directs high-intent shoppers to relevant website pages based on their search queries.

Impressive claims this drives higher traffic and exponentially increases conversion rates, offering businesses an efficient and scalable way to boost their revenue, while delivering a strong competitive advantage without spending more on paid media.

Skailed is a scalable tool, able to work for businesses of all sizes across a range of industries. It connects directly to Shopify, making it easy for businesses looking to enhance their programmatic SEO strategies.

“Winning the AFR award for Skailed is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our team,” Tadros added. “We are incredibly proud to be recognised for pushing the boundaries of what digital marketing agencies can achieve through innovation.”