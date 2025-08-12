Search Isn’t Dead. It’s Growing Up

Reports of search’s death have been greatly exaggerated, according to DEPT’s VP of creative and media, Jessica White. Here’s why.

AI is changing the way we source information. True.

Publishers need to adapt. True.

But getting dressed for the funeral? That’s a bit dramatic.

Let’s be clear: search is not dead. Searching is curiosity, and curiosity isn’t dying. What’s changing is how we search. AI is fast-tracking our online journeys, but it doesn’t mean it’s replacing them end to end.

According to the New York Post (2025), 83 per cent of Millennials and Gen Zs report feeling overwhelmed by their digital lives. We live in an era of endless content, where attention is fractured and audiences are overwhelmed. The trend is unmistakable: people value convenience and are willing to seek shortcuts that cut through the noise, and AI Overviews deliver precisely that. But what’s worth remembering is that AI is a shortcut for many and not necessarily the end destination. AI is a stepping stone for creators and creatives as well, so that would be the same as saying creativity is dead, which is a topic that deserves its own article.

Time and time again, quality content has proved to be resilient. Audiences will continue to seek rich, engaging experiences that go beyond what an AI overview can offer us. Yes, low-intent visits will decline with AI filtering out clicks, but that’s not what publishers should be chasing. In the long run, relevance, depth, and quality will matter more than ever.

Beyond Google, we should also consider video platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, which are challenging traditional search as users increasingly seek answers in short-form videos rather than on landing pages. Over 50 per cent of users under the age of 26 prefer to start inspirational searches on social media rather than search. This alone means that click volume is no longer an accurate measure of audience connection, as it doesn’t capture the real impact a publisher has.

Today, information, inspiration, and transaction-led search journeys are more complex and dynamic. Instead of resisting, publishers should create engaging, searchable content that meets audiences wherever they are, building connections across platforms that I believe will monetise with time if you play your cards right.

Lean into the change. “Curiosity” isn’t dying, it’s just finding new entry points, from search bars to AI overviews, social feeds, and “For You” pages.