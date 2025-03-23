Scroll Media Brings Azerion Back To Australia

Scroll Media is the new reseller of Azerion in Australia after the business shut its doors locally last year.

This strategic collaboration will allow Scroll Media to offer engaging formats to collaborated audiences using Azerion’s proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging and high-quality environment. Popular formats such as Interactive Skins, DOOH, connected TV, will help Australian advertisers reach engaged audiences.

Azerion’s advanced advertising technology enables brands to deliver immersive and non-intrusive ads across a variety of digital platforms. Known for its bespoke technology, Azerion had formerly operated out of Australia servicing APAC, until their office closure in July 2024, so the platform already has a strong presence in the local advertising ecosystem. By leveraging Scroll Media’s strong market presence and expertise, this partnership is set to enhance reach and adoption, driving substantial growth in both the advertiser and publisher segments.

Azerion said the partnership underscore’s Scroll’s commitment to providing the most cutting-edge, data-driven advertising solutions to its global network.

“We are thrilled to team up with Scroll Media who has a strong presence across Australia and NZ,” said Johnny Darke of Azerion.

“Together, we can relaunch Azerion’s products back into the Australian market. This is a huge milestone for Azerion, and we look forward to seeing the results of our collaboration with Scroll Media.”

“We’re excited to join forces with Azerion and bring high impact products like back to Australia,” said Jane Ormsby, MD of Scroll Media.

“Bringing Azerion back into the Australian market, with their past success is a big win for Scroll Media.”

Having its roots in Europe with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 23 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to really make an impact through advertising.