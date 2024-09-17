Scotts Encourages Aussies To Connect With Grass In “Made To Make Happy Places” Campaign

Garden care brand Scotts has launched a fully integrated campaign, “Made to Make Happy Places,” encouraging Aussies to get outside and feed their lawn, to help find and enjoy their happy place.

The campaign has launched via earned and social media with GrassFit, in partnership with fitness instructor Sam Wood. Drawing on the benefits of horticultural therapy, GrassFit helps to simplify lawn care while encouraging Aussies to spend more time with the grass between their toes – a simple act that improves overall health and wellbeing.

Following earned, the Scotts “Made to Make Happy Places” campaign will be amplified via an omnichannel strategy encompassing TV, BVOD, OOH, print, video and display, and social.

“For a brand to cement itself in the minds of customers, it needs to connect far beyond its functional attributes. But when buyers aren’t even sure of where to begin with their lawns, it can be tricky to plant the passion,” said Scotts marketing director Kerry Sephton.

“Research from Scotts tells us that 9 in 10 Aussies want to change at least something about their backyards. So, we’re not advocating for perfect, we’re just helping people create better, greener, more lush lawns – with ease. The creative is designed to build an emotional connection by showing that we understand how Aussies use their backyards, while sharing how easy it is to make these spaces better. Plus, we know Aussies don’t take themselves too seriously, and neither do we – which is why we’ve injected some sense of humour into the campaign”.

The “Made to Make Happy Places” campaign coincides with new look packaging, created by Inventory, and brand identity, developed by New Zealand agency, MILK. The new brand identity celebrates Scotts’ 133-year history.

Credits:

DEC PR – PR and communications

Milk NZ Ltd – Brand identity

Mentor Marketing – Paid media

RO Digital –Digital and social

Inventory – Packaging design

Ibbo Insights – research