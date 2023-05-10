Scope3 Brings Always-On Decarbonisation To Brands And Media Buyers With The Launch Of Climate Shield

Scope3, the source of truth for supply chain emissions data, unveiled Climate Shield, an industry-first solution providing advertisers with a turnkey way to reduce the carbon footprint of digital advertising by automatically blocking high emissions ad inventory considered ‘climate risk.’

This always-on approach to decarbonisation will drive systemic reduction of carbon emissions from advertising and create a more sustainable ad ecosystem.

Climate Shield offers a fast and simple way to activate Scope3 emissions data and drive reduction directly in the platforms brands and agencies buy their digital media. Today Climate Shield segments are available for activation in Microsoft Advertising’s Invest DSP, Amobee, MediaMath, Basis and Undertone, A Perion Company, with more DSPs launching later this quarter.

Since January 2022, Scope3 has been building a robust and granular emissions model to precisely measure the carbon footprint of the programmatic supply chain and help individual companies understand and reduce their emissions. Scope3 launched Green Media Products last year to give advertisers a way to find and buy PMPs (private marketplaces) that can help reduce their carbon footprint. Climate Shield brings the power of Scope3 data to the open programmatic marketplace, enabling carbon reduction for the entire programmatic landscape.

“Taking simple steps has a huge impact on reducing carbon emissions and simultaneously cleans up a wasteful ad ecosystem,” said Anne Coghlan, COO and co-founder of Scope3. “Just as viewability and brand safety have been folded in with performance metrics, carbon must now be a consideration. While robust and accurate emissions data are foundational to sustainable advertising, it is ultimately the actions that are taken with it that will drive change. Climate Shield makes it easy to factor emissions into campaign decisions.”

In tests conducted throughout the last several months, Scope3 found that streamlining the programmatic supply chain and defunding climate risk inventory, which includes domains with excessive carbon emissions and ‘made for advertising’ (MFA) content, has no adverse performance or reach impact for media buyers.

“Reduction is happening, and the world’s biggest brands have charted a path for the rest of the industry to follow,” said Brian O’Kelley, CEO and co-founder, Scope3. “In pilot tests with WFA Planet Pledge members, including Sanofi and Mastercard, as well as for Audi with PHD and Adform, we saw significant carbon reduction with no negative reach or performance implications. These results are exciting, and more importantly, they offer concrete proof that marketers don’t have to make trade-offs between good and green.”

Over the next few months, Scope3 partners selling Green Media Products will also enhance their offerings to further protect buyers from climate risk inventory.