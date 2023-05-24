Scope3 Appoints Joanna Georges As Head Of ANZ
Scope3 has appointed Joanna Georges to the newly created position of head of ANZ as Scope3 ramps up its activity in Australia and New Zealand.
Scope3 launched in Australia in October 2022 with a mission to decarbonise the media and advertising industry and has seen significant demand for its digital supply chain emissions data from brands and their agency partners seeking more sustainable digital advertising solutions. June Cheung who previously led activity in ANZ as head of JAPAC has expanded her remit to include global commercialisation strategy and retains overall responsibility for the JAPAC region.
“Joanna’s extensive network and deep experience in the Australian digital media industry makes her the ideal choice to lead our Australian and New Zealand operation,” said Cheung, head of JAPAC at Scope3. “As Scope3 continues to scale the breadth and depth of our solutions to decarbonise media and advertising we need a dedicated ANZ leader to nurture and expand local partnerships with brands, agencies and publishers.”
Georges joins Scope3 from The Trade Desk where she spent two years as director of Data Partnerships, ANZ. She has over a decade in senior digital media roles including director of the Stitch Agency Australia, managing director ANZ of Mobilewalla and general manager ANZ at Eyeota.
Commenting on her appointment, Georges said, “I leapt at the opportunity to be part of an organisation that is helping the digital advertising industry take action to reduce carbon emissions whilst maintaining advertising efficacy. I’m looking forward to encouraging further industry collaboration and helping more Australian businesses implement meaningful carbon reduction strategies.”
Most recently, the company launched Climate Shield, an industry-first solution providing advertisers with a turnkey way to reduce the carbon footprint of digital advertising by automatically blocking high emissions ad inventory considered ‘climate risk.’ This always-on approach to decarbonisation will drive systematic reduction of carbon emissions from advertising and create a more sustainable ad ecosystem.
