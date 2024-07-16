Scootin’ Into The Sunshine: Lime Launches In Brisbane In Lead Up To 2032 Olympics

Brisbane is joining cities such as London, Paris, Rome, Melbourne, and Sydney when Lime launches in the city on 22 July. This expansion marks a significant milestone for micromobility in Australia, with Lime partnering with Brisbane City Council to deliver a record investment to Brisbane’s e-mobility program.

Lime ANZ regional general manager Hugo Burt-Morris said Lime’s launch in Brisbane marks a transformative moment for urban mobility in Australia.

“Our significant investment goes beyond introducing world-class e-scooters and e-bikes; it’s about reimagining transportation for a more sustainable, accessible Brisbane. We’re committing substantial resources to parking infrastructure and safety education, laying the groundwork for a long-term partnership that will revolutionise place-making and put people first,” said Burt-Morris.

“As Brisbane gears up for the global spotlight of the 2032 Olympics, Lime is dedicated to playing a pivotal role in the city’s evolution into a beacon of smart, sustainable urban transit. This launch represents our unwavering commitment to Brisbane’s future, ensuring that residents and visitors alike can enjoy efficient, eco-friendly transportation for years to come.”

Lime’s launch in Brisbane is particularly significant as the city prepares to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. As the only operator worldwide serving the host cities of the next two Summer Olympic Games — Paris and Los Angeles — Lime brings unique insights to support Brisbane’s transportation needs leading up to this global event.

The introduction of Lime’s services aligns with Brisbane City Council’s e-mobility strategy, focusing on safety, accessibility, and infrastructure development.

“Our local team is dedicated to offering world-class e-scooter and e-bike services to Brisbane residents and visitors alike,” said Peter Beasley, Lime’s Brisbane operations manager.

“Lime’s workforce is provided through our partnership with Good Cycles, who also supply staff to our teams in all of Lime’s Australian cities. Good Cycles offers specialised coaching and support to people facing barriers to employment, and it is exciting to be partnering with a leader in this space,” added Beasley.

Lime’s commitment to community engagement is exemplified by its partnership with local entrepreneur Brooke Saward of Brooki Bakehouse. Brooke has created a custom Key Lime Pie flavoured cookie which will be handed out across Brisbane on 22 July. Each cookie will have a discount code offering free rides to Brooki Bakehouse in Fortitude Valley.

Additionally, the collab cookie will be available free in-store at Brooki Bakehouse on 23 July for those who show their Lime app.

As Brisbane embraces this new era of urban mobility, Lime is poised to contribute significantly to the city’s transportation ecosystem, offering eco-friendly alternatives to car trips and supporting the city’s sustainability goals.