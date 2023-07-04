Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board

Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board
The Brilliant, a global science communication publication based in Sydney, has announced a board of five of the world’s best and brightest, including famed climatologist Professor Michael Mann.

The announcement, and growth of The Brilliant, comes at a time when many countries are battling the rise of misinformation online, and looking to strengthen coverage focussed on research and specialists.

Brazilian Professor, Natalia Pasternak, a microbiologist and fighter of COVID-19 misinformation, who led a tireless media campaign against Brazil’s former government chaotic anti-science response, joins the board in her mission against unscientific and misleading narratives.

The board also includes Stanley Anigbogu, an award-winning Nigerian innovator and filmmaker, Associate Professor Sam Illingworth, British award-winning science communication researcher and poet, and Aishwarya Viswamitra, science communicator and Editor at Brown Girl Magazine.

The Brilliant, launched in 2020, is the brainchild of Sydneysider Kylie Ahern, award-winning science and environment publisher.

“Our ambition is to elevate science communication globally. We want to change how society resources and values good reporting, as we need faster action on global challenges such as climate change and biodiversity loss. Communication is critical to that,” said Ahern.

“Just look at the work of our board member, Michael Mann who greatly contributed to climate science by making climate phenomena understandable for the general public. His work, particularly the iconic “hockey stick” graph, has played a significant role in raising global awareness about climate change, influencing policy making and informing society about the urgent need for sustainable practices,” she said.

Ahern previously co-founded Cosmos Media, where she served as CEO for ten years, launching Australia’s top-selling science publication, COSMOS, and G, The Green Lifestyle Magazine.

Composed of a diversity of global experts in science communication, the new board will provide invaluable guidance to enhance The Brilliant’s mission of accelerating the positive impact of STEM by building a sector that understands and invests in science communication.

