SCA Promotes Slew Of Female Talent

SCA’s chief technology and operations Officer, Stephen Haddad has today announced a new structure for the company’s executive general management and regional sales teams which sees three of SCA’s female leaders move into new and expanded roles.

Ally Bradley, who is currently executive general manager of Victoria and Tasmania, will see her remit expanded across regional South Australia and the Northern Territory to become executive general manager – VIC, Tas, SA & NT. Bradley has had a 14-year career at SCA in sales and operational roles.

Sarah Racic, who has been acting general manager of the Spencer Gulf (SA) and Northern Territory markets, has been appointed head of sales – South Australia and Northern Territory.

Tracy Paterson (LEAD, currently executive general manager – NSW will also see her remit expanded to include the ACT and Albury and has been promoted into the dual role of Executive General Manager – NSW and ACT and Head of Regional Sales for SCA’s radio, digital and television assets.

“I could not be more delighted to see Ally, Sarah and Tracy take on these well-deserved promotions. All three have proven to be incredibly valuable leaders at SCA and we are excited to see them lead these additional markets and sales roles to help SCA deliver the best results for our people, our advertisers and local communities,” Haddad said.

Commenting on her new role, Bradley said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be expanding my remit across the regions. This opportunity represents a significant milestone in my career with SCA and I am eager to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead. I would like to congratulate Sarah Racic on her promotion – this expansion is due recognition of her enthusiasm, curiosity and a burning desire to excel.”

All appointments are effective immediately.

