Advertising

SCA Promotes Blair Woodcock & Nick Unger To Regional QLD & NSW Roles

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
L-R: Nick Unger; Blair Woodcock.
L-R: Nick Unger; Blair Woodcock.

SCA has promoted Blair Woodcock to head of regional content and Gold Coast general manager and Nick Unger to head of sales regional NSW & QLD.

With over 25 years of experience in broadcasting, native Queenslander Woodcock remains focused on content outcomes across regional Australia as head of regional content, a position he has held since 2021. He now adds general manager Gold Coast to his remit.

“After 17 years with SCA, I’ve always held 90.9 SEA FM and 92.5 TRIPLE M GOLD in the highest regard. These stations are more than just radio — they’re part of the Gold Coast’s heartbeat, as integral as the beaches and skyline, delivering unforgettable content and building deep community connections. It’s an honour to step into the role of general manager and support these exceptional teams in continuing that legacy. I have immense confidence in our people and look forward to driving even greater impact for our listeners, sponsors, and partners,” Woodcock said.

As head of regional sales for NSW & Queensland, Unger will oversee strategy, planning and execution for radio, television and digital media across both states.

An experienced sales professional with over 15 years in the industry, he joined SCA as head of TV sales in Sydney in 2020. Prior to joining SCA, Unger spent a decade at Nine Entertainment Co. most recently as group business manager.

“I’m proud to take on this expanded role, supporting our talented sales teams in NSW and QLD to drive performance, foster innovation, and achieve our ambitious business targets. I’m passionate about supporting our teams to reach new heights by encouraging collaboration, inspiring fresh ideas, and building a shared commitment to success across both states,” Nick Unger said.

“Blair and Nick have consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership and a strong commitment to excellence. Their well-earned promotions reflect their contributions, and we are confident that they will continue to drive innovation and success in their new roles. We look forward to the positive impact they will have on our organisation, their teams and for clients,” Ken Wood, head of general management, EGM Queensland & GM Brisbane added.

Related posts:

  1. The Mel Robbins Podcast Shatters Records, While ARN Dominates Aussie Podcast Scene
  2. Global Creative Experience Agency Bearded Kitten Appoints Vinny Panchal As Managing Partner Following Sydney Office Launch
  3. Half Dome Wins ABN Group Victoria Media Account
  4. QMS’ City Of Sydney Network Reveals Surge In Audiences Following Major Events
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Christopher McKee Joins 2045 As ECD
Alison Gensheimer, head of global marketing, Nielsen.
Nielsen’s 2025 Global Media Planning Report Urges Marketers To Find Right Mix Of Traditional & Emerging Digital Media
Navigating Brands’ Social Licence To Operate: Insights From Horizon Communication Group’s Industry Roundtable
Brittany Higgins’ Husband David Sharaz Joins PR Agency, Third Hemisphere
Register Lost your password?