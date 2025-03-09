SCA Inks New AFL Partnership To Deliver Every Match Live On Triple M & LiSTNR

SCA and the AFL have announced a new three-year partnership that will see every game, of every round, delivered live to fans on Triple M and LiSTNR throughout the 2025, 2026 and 2027 AFL seasons.

The agreement cements SCA as the go-to destination for AFL fans. LiSTNR and the Triple M network’s radio stations around Australia will deliver more than 850 hours of live match coverage per season. This unparalleled coverage will be enhanced by greater integration of AFL-related content within SCA’s flagship shows and across Triple M and LiSTNR’s digital assets, as well as increased editorial support in key AFL development markets in Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

With commentary teams on the ground in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, SCA will deliver unparalleled footy coverage to bring fans closer to the action. Led by an experienced team of footy’s finest voices, the team will provide expert insights, banter and top-tier analysis. Fans can also look forward to unique access to players for pre and post-match interviews during the season, establishing a premier destination for footy fans.

SCA continues its commitment to supporting AFLW, with extensive coverage of the competition, including finals, while creating pathways for players off the field. The introduction of an annual AFLW internship will provide invaluable learning opportunities for a player with aspirations of a broadcasting career, furthering SCA’s dedication to elevating women’s football both on and off the air.

“Southern Cross Austereo is proud to extend our partnership with the AFL, reaffirming SCA’s position as Australia’s leading AFL audio broadcaster. As the season begins tonight, we’re excited to continue delivering the most passionate, insightful, and entertaining footy coverage across Triple M and LiSTNR. Our long-standing relationship with the AFL allows us to bring fans closer to the game they love, and we look forward to another incredible season of footy,” said SCA CEO John Kelly.

“The priority of the AFL was to provide fans with quality content and unrivalled free access to footy across radio platforms. Our radio partners will service more AFL and AFLW fans across the nation than ever before. It is important to us that our fans are able to consume live football all weekend, particularly when they aren’t able to get to a game,” said AFL executive general manager of finance, clubs and infrastructure, Matthew Chun.

“We want all Australians to have the best possible match experience on any platform of their choice, and we are proud to be partnering with Southern Cross Austereo and thank them for their continued support and commitment to delivering unparalleled content for our fans.”

Triple M holds the top spot as the #1 AFL station in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, while also building a strong following in the emerging markets of Sydney and Brisbane. With Australia’s most loved game continuing to thrive, this partnership guarantees that AFL fans won’t miss a moment of the action – whether they’re listening at home, on the go, or on LiSTNR.

This agreement showcases SCA’s enduring dedication to connecting fans with the game they love, while paving the way for exciting developments across the AFL and AFLW landscapes.