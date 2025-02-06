SCA Bolsters Commercial Team With Melbourne Appointments

SCA has bolstered its commercial team with key strategic appointments in Melbourne, with Bec Ellem appointed as head of direct sales and Christine Lester taking on the role of head of independent agencies.

To meet the growing demand and needs of clients and agencies, SCA Melbourne is refining its commercial structure into three distinct teams – Agency, Indie Agency and Direct. Ellem will lead the newly established Direct Sales team, driving the development and execution of targeted direct sales strategies to further support Melbourne’s expanding market. In addition, Christine Lester will step into the role of head of independent agency, leading a dedicated team to drive growth for SCA in the Indie market.

With over 20 years experience in commercial audio roles across multiple radio networks, Rebecca Ellem joins from ARN, where she has spent the past five and a half years and is currently group business director for the Melbourne Indie Agency team. Prior to that, she spent nearly 12 years with NOVA Entertainment in senior positions, including senior account director and group sales manager.

“I’m excited to lead the dedicated direct sales team, bringing a strategic and hands-on approach to capitalise on the strength of the SCA product suite while delivering market leading solutions for our new and existing customers,” said Ellem.

Christine Lester has spent seven years as SCA’s head of direct and independent agencies, and will now re-align her focus to the Independent agency market.

“The Indie market in Melbourne continues to be a dynamic landscape with a lot of potential growth, with SCA’s expanding capabilities I am passionate about continuing to work with existing clients and inspiring new clients to leverage the power of audio.” said Lester.

“There is significant opportunity in Melbourne’s Independent Agency and Direct market, and I’m thrilled that SCA is investing in key leadership roles to drive our growth. We’re excited to welcome Bec Ellem to SCA – her extensive knowledge in the audio market will be an invaluable asset to the team. Christine has been a key leader in our business for over seven years, and I’m confident that her continued guidance of Indies, combined with Bec’s fresh perspective and leadership, will position us for strong results for our clients and business,” said Victoria Young, SCA head of radio sales.

Bec Ellem will commence on March 3 with Ellem and Lester reporting to Victoria Young.