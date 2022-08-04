SCA And Mushroom Group Bringing Sexy Back With RNB Fridays Concert Series

SCA And Mushroom Group Bringing Sexy Back With RNB Fridays Concert Series
SCA and Mushroom Group today announced an extension to their partnership, seeing the best of live music and some of the globe’s biggest acts return to the Australian stage, with the announcement of RNB Fridays presents: Fridayz Live national live concert series.

After a successful four-year partnership from 2016 to 2019, the Hit Network’s RNB Fridays will continue with The Mushroom Group’s Illusive Presents & Frontier Touring to again host one of Australia’s biggest parties in a nation-wide tour this November.

The line-up, headlined by Macklemore and featuring artists TLC, Akon, Craig David, Ashanti, Shaggy, Jay Sean, Dru Hill, Lumidee, Havana Brown and YO! MAFIA, will be supported across the Hit Network and LiSTNR.

Each live show will be hosted by LiSTNR’s It’s A Lot podcast and the Hit Network’s Hot Nights host, Abbie Chatfield, alongside Fatman Scoop.

SCA chief content officer, Dave Cameron, said: “‘The RNB Fridays brand on the Hit Network, and now our biggest dedicated DAB station continues to grow bigger audiences ever year.

“Mushroom’s vision and expertise in live events, closely working with the SCA team to bring our hugely successful RNB Fridays radio segment alive as a large concert series, has been enormously successful in previous years with incredible line-ups. We’re very excited to continue our partnership with Matt and the Mushroom team to deliver even more exciting experiences and artist lineups for RNB Fridays fans with Fridayz Live.”

Mushroom Group CEO, Matt Gudinski, said: “After four huge years bringing the RNB Fridays Live brand to life, it’s exciting for the Mushroom team and SCA to continue to bring the biggest artists to the stage. Now under its new identity, the partnership is the perfect combination to deliver these epic events.”

Mushroom Group has previously been responsible for numerous nation-wide stadium tours, bringing some of the globe’s biggest RNB artists to Australia. In sold out shows, together Mushroom Group and the Hit Network have delivered acts from Janet Jackson, The Black Eyed Peas, Jason Derulo, Kelly Rowland, Usher and more to listeners.

