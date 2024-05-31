SBS On Demand Joins VOZ Streaming

OzTAM has announced that SBS On Demand will be joining its VOZ Streaming solution for multi-broadcaster programmatic BVOD trading.

Lead image: Karen Halligan, OzTAM CEO

VOZ Streaming offers advertisers full access to Australia’s free-to-air commercial BVOD inventory — now including SBS On Demand – enabling demographically focused trading using a common OzTAM dataset, and making it easier than ever before to transact BVOD in a privacy-first way.

With BVOD accounting for approximately 10 per cent of Total TV minutes viewed weekly, programmatic trading across 7plus, 9Now, 10play, and SBS On Demand will enable advertisers to aggregate the scale of BVOD services while addressing de-duplicated reach and frequency, and frequency capping.

“Over many years SBS On Demand has built an important position in the premium video market with a deep library focused on building audience and scale through BVOD-led shows like Alone Australia. SBS has always maintained a collaborative position in the market. We are very pleased to bring SBS On Demand into VOZ Streaming giving marketers access to the diverse audiences who regularly come to our platform,” said Adam Sadler, SBS director of media sales.

“Media agencies and advertisers have asked for an easier way to transact BVOD across broadcasters, and SBS On Demand’s inclusion in VOZ Streaming delivers that,” OzTAM CEO Karen Halligan said.

“Aggregating the scale of broadcasters’ BVOD inventory is more important than ever as we work towards Total TV trading via VOZ. BVOD viewing delivers significant reach in all demographics, particularly, younger audiences with 24 per cent of 18 to 24 year-olds’ weekly broadcaster viewing exclusively on BVOD. We welcome SBS On Demand into this important OzTAM innovation for the industry, which enables transacting on BVOD alongside the broadcasters’ own BVOD trading models.

Gareth Tomlin, Paramount Australia general manager data insights and analytics, added: “Welcoming SBS On Demand to VOZ Streaming demonstrates how effective the service is for the entire industry. Their decision also reflects OzTAM’s extensive industry consultation and collaboration with our clients and agency partners as they have built this solution to meet their needs.”