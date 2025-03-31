SBS News Unveils ‘Party Time’ Political Podcast Designed To Empower Young Voters Ahead Of Federal Election

SBS News has launched a new podcast, ‘Party Time,’ to help guide Aussies through the upcoming election, hosted by SBS News journalists Elfy Scott and Rania Yallop

With the 2025 Federal Election set for 3 May, there’s plenty to unpack before young voters step into the polling booths—some for the first time.

The podcast will provide a guide to all things federal politics, explaining what to expect, what to look out for, and all the key issues shaping this election season.

Questions like what each party is promising this election, what the deal is with the teals, how to swat away misinformation (but keep the memes) and which electorates matter.

This weekly 30-minute podcast gives a crash course in politics parallel with real-time news so young voters can make an informed decision come 3 May. Each week, Yallop and Scott will tackle one topic, breaking down the core policies and key debates in Australia. They will uncover the tactics you can expect from politicians, lobbyists and parties, contextualise the issues, and provide answers to questions like ‘[X politician] said this—what does it mean?” The series will feature guest appearances from reporters at the heart of Australia’s political homeland, along with experts to explain all the details.

“It’s important that young voters have access to political content that’s made for them. Our aim is to make those political debates a little less dry and more digestible for the average 18-30-year-old who may be voting for the first time or have been a bit lost and disconnected with the news cycle,” Yallop said.

The six-part podcast series’ first episode is launching on Friday 4 April, explaining how this year’s campaigns are run.

The series will also visit hot topics, including climate change and the cost of living, and identify the winners and losers in the party campaigns, highlighting the promises made and the ones that might have been overlooked.

As the 2025 Federal Election nears, the series will focus on real-time debates as it covers critical ground in the leadup for voters headed to the polls.