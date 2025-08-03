Sarge Returns For Budget Directs ‘Insurance Solved’ Campaign, Via 303 MullenLowe

In the latest instalment of Budget Direct’s ‘Insurance Solved’ campaign, Budget Direct has encouraged Australians to see if they can save time and money by making the simple decision to Quote Budget Direct First.

To bolster that suggestion, Sarge confirms that Budget Direct paid out over $1.5 billion on claims in the last 12 months.

Developed by 303 MullenLowe, the new ‘Man Cave’ instalment features regulars Sarge, Jacs and their much-loved sidekick Chief investigating the unexplained disappearance of someone who retreats to his basement with the aim of finding the best insurance quote. It is live this week across TV, cinema, BVOD, online, social, OOH and radio.

“The data is quite astounding. Millions of Aussies receive a high-priced renewal and yet they seem trapped by the misconception that switching is too time consuming or not even worth it,” said 303 MullenLowe Sydney chief creative officer Bart Pawlak.

“Man Cave is designed to remind them that quoting Budget Direct first is often the shortest route to finding a cheaper quote, in a tone that they’ve come to appreciate and expect from the brand.”

“It’s not easy to address the big three insurance proof points in one advert, while maintaining our entertaining and distinctive style, but I feel we just might have achieved it with Man Cave. It covers saving money, saving time and squarely addresses the insurance moment of truth, by confirming Budget Direct paid out over $1.5 billion on claims in the last 12 months,” said Jonathan Kerr, Budget Direct’s chief growth officer.

“The platform also allows us to communicate that Budget Direct is the unanimous Insurer Of The Year having picked up that same accolade from Money Magazine, Canstar and WeMoney in 2025.”

Budget Direct’s long-standing Insurance Solved platform developed in partnership with 303 MullenLowe was recognised at the 2024 Australian Effies, picking up a Gold for Long Term Effects and Gold for Brand Value. The ‘Insurance Solved’ campaign also ranked third in TRA’s recently released list of Australia’s favourite ads from the past 12 months.

