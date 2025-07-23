CampaignsNewsletter

Sara Lee Unveils New Look With ‘Bring The Love’ Brand Refresh By Molasses

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Iconic Australian brand Sara Lee has launched a new visual identity, with brand design agency Molasses appointed to develop the strategy and positioning, creative shopper mapping and communications, including point of sale collateral.

A staple in Australian households since 1971, Sara Lee’s range includes frozen cheesecakes, pies, crumbles and ice creams. Proudly made in Australia and family owned, its desserts remain true to traditional recipes, but also offer a contemporary twist. Their bakers and pastry chefs create desserts and baked goods every day, using traditional baker’s flour, real eggs and fresh cream.

Independent FMCG specialist brand and design agency, Molasses, was tasked with creating a future focused, vibrant visual identity system and campaign execution to help stimulate category awareness and growth by emotionally reconnecting with the modern Aussie consumer.

Working closely with the Sara Lee team, Molasses carried out extensive market research alongside full immersion into the business and brand to develop the new ‘Bring the Love’ positioning, which recognises a need for the modern consumer to embrace more moments, not only for themselves but with loved ones, with Sara Lee as the catalyst.

Dan Parritt, co-founder and brand director at Molasses said: “With a brand as loved as Sara Lee we needed to create something iconic. Eating is one of the most emotional things we do every day and we wanted to celebrate that, reconnecting through a brand promise of ‘Bring the love’ with Sara Lee – be that a moment to share a cheesecake at a get-together, at home or simply taking time to yourself. This is more than a tagline, it’s a visual identity system. A flexible platform that builds a dialogue across the customer journey, the brand refresh is translatable across occasions and moments, including product launches, sales promotion, campaigns, social communications and more.”

Tarryn van Romburgh category and brand strategy manager, Sara Lee, added: “Molasses brought Sara Lee’s vision to life, crafting standout and compelling master brand campaign. Their deep understanding of the shopper journey made every creative touchpoint purposeful, strategic, and memorable.”

Credits
Sara Lee
Owners: Klark and Brooke Quinn
Category & Brand Strategy Manager: Tarryn van Romburgh
Assistant Brand Manager: Sarah Maxwell
Commercial Director: Karl Davies

Molasses Brand Design
Co-Founder & Brand DirectorDan Parritt
Co-Founder & Creative Director: Kent Stewart
Client Director: Nichole Donovan

