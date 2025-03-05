SAP: 31% Of Aussies Prefer Brands That Offer Tailored, Memorable Experiences

New data from SAP Emarsys has found that 31 per cent of Australians prefer brands that offer tailored, memorable experiences and it’s a trend that spans across various sectors, from consumer goods to retail, travel, sports, entertainment, and utilities, apparently.

To build lasting customer loyalty and enhance their lifetime value, people want to feel understood, said SAP. Its research highlighting that 21 per cent of Australians are more loyal to brands that offer personalised recommendations and meet their individual needs.

For example, sending an SMS at 6am about a departing flight is useful, but a sales promo at that time isn’t. Using AI, brands can now deliver personalised experiences throughout the customer journey – enhancing customer satisfaction so they return, ultimately boosting their lifetime value.

Brisbane Airport partnered with SAP Emarsys to drive AI-driven personalisation and customer segmentation as part of their omnichannel strategy, the airport saw a remarkable 28.5 per cent year-on-year growth in attributed revenue. Additionally, this approach significantly enhanced the overall passenger experience, leading to a 12 per cent increase in active customers.

Claire Williamson, commercial marketing manager at Brisbane Airport Corporation commented, “Commerce is happening everywhere all the time. And the customer journey is no longer linear, but it’s more like a big assortment of matrix touchpoints. And I think that everyone can relate to this, being consumers themselves. So, the goal ultimately is to be connecting these commerce channels across the full spectrum, or from web to SMS to email to social. This is going to help you create those exceptional and engaging experiences.”

Silvana Tagand, regional VP, APJ, SAP Emarsys, concluded by highlighting the importance of discovering and connecting with travel customers across channels. “Brisbane Airport’s partnership with SAP Emarsys demonstrates the transformative power of AI-driven personalisation. By leveraging advanced customer segmentation and 1:1 communication, they achieved a 28.5 per cent growth in attributed revenue. This success story shows how personalised experiences can significantly increase customer satisfaction and drive true loyalty.”