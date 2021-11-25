Sanitarium Recruit Milk + Honey United For Visually Engaging New Campaign

Sanitarium and Milk + Honey United have launched a visually striking new campaign for The Alternative Dairy Company’s range of plant-based milks

The national campaign, ‘Today’s Milk’, will launch via online video, OOH and social and digital, and will focus on the company’s diverse range of soy, oat and almond milk variants.

Creative executions will also be rolled out across multiple channels, including in media, partnerships, digital and social, with Slingshot as the media partner.

“Over the last 10 years the milk category has evolved, much like our tastes and food interests. People are looking for a variety of alternatives and asking for them too,” said Sanitarium head of marketing, Jessica Manihera.

“At The Alternative Dairy Co. we’ve always done things a little differently – from the ingredients we use and our local manufacturing processes, to collaborating with expert baristas to perfect our product formulation.

“Our new campaign – Today’s Milk – is about celebrating the evolution of plant-based milk and encouraging Aussies to ask for The Alternative.”

Milk + Honey United founders, Steve Jackson and Andy DiLallo added, “Right from the beginning this partnership felt like it was meant to be, and not only because we have milk in our name.

“Like this progressive brand, we also both believe in doing things the alternative way. There’s nothing more invigorating than collaborating with another change agent and setting out together to prove what’s possible.

“The brand has a great purpose and ambition, and we look forward to helping the Alt Dairy team unlock its true potential.”

Credits: