Sanctuary Media Group Unites Media Partners To Support GIVIT’s NSW Flood Appeal

Sanctuary Media Group has brought together nine of Australia’s leading media owners in a coordinated national campaign to support GIVIT’s NSW Flood Appeal, helping deliver critical assistance to communities impacted by recent catastrophic flooding across the Mid North Coast and Hunter regions of New South Wales.

The multi-channel campaign, spanning out-of-home, radio, retail, and health environments, has generated over $800,000 in donated media value, including editorial support, and is already driving strong public engagement and awareness.

Media partners supporting the initiative include oOh!media, JCDecaux, QMS, Civic Outdoor, Tonic Media Network, Cartology, Nine Radio, SEN and ARN.

Recent campaign results have shown a strong uplift in visibility for GIVIT, generating an increase of 460 per cent in financial donations and a 140 per cent increase in website traffic.

“We are incredibly grateful to Sanctuary Media Group and all their media partners for providing GIVIT with so much support for our New South Wales Flood Appeal, said Samantha Richardson, head of marketing at GIVIT. “The rapid collaboration and generosity have significantly boosted awareness and donations, helping us deliver essential goods faster to families affected by the floods. This campaign truly shows the power of partnership in making a real difference on the ground.”

“It’s been incredible to see the media industry come together so quickly to support communities in crisis,” said Peter Stowe, head of trading at Sanctuary Media Group. “This is what can happen when adland unites around purpose — the response has been fast, generous and impactful.”

The campaign will continue throughout June and July, encouraging Australians to contribute to the recovery effort via: GIVIT.org.au