Samsung Makes Slew Of Appointments Across Ad-Supported TV Streaming Services

Samsung has made several leadership appointments across its TV services business as ad-supported TV viewing continues to rise.

Brigitte Slattery has been named the first regional head of Samsung TV Plus in Asia Pacific, overseeing regional content, operations, product, and marketing to drive local growth. She will report to Salek Brodsky, senior vice president & general manager Samsung TV Plus. Prior to Samsung, Slattery held roles at Network Ten, Foxtel, HBO and NBCUniversal.

Samantha Cooke has been promoted to head of marketing & analytics, Samsung Ads Southeast Asia and Oceania.

With experience in previous publisher and agency roles, Cooke will lead marketing and data efforts to drive results for partners while fuelling the brand’s regional growth.

Virgile Edragas has expanded his role to head of data & analytics APAC and Alex Smith joins Samsung Ads after over a decade at Nielsen to lead its role as a founding member of the Video Futures Collective (VFC).

Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) consumption across Asia-Pacific experienced explosive growth last year, outpacing global trends with triple-digit increases in viewing hours and ad impressions, according to Amagi.

“The remarkable growth of ad-supported TV underscores the immense potential for advertisers to reach highly engaged audiences through streaming,. These leadership appointments are testament to both the team’s achievements to date, and the huge opportunities still ahead for brands and advertisers,” Alex Spurzem, managing director Samsung Ads Southeast Asia and Oceania (SEAO) said.

“Audiences still love watching TV channels – the only difference is now they are streaming it. We’ve made the free TV experience easier and instant, so when you switch on a Samsung TV, you’ve got a great mix of both local and global premium content ready to go,” Brigitte Slattery, regional head, Samsung TV Plus, APAC added.