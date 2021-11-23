Samsung Launch ‘Solve For Tomorrow’ Competition To Inspire Young Aussies In STEM
Samsung are inviting Aussies between the ages of 18-24 to create a TikTok video showing how they can use STEM to solve some of society’s greatest problems.
The competition, called ‘Solve for Tomorrow,’ is nationwide and winners can take home a share of $20,000.
The purpose of the competition is to challenge young Aussies to show off their skills in STEM and to consider how they can be applied to real life issues.
Climate change, sustainability, inclusivity and many other issues are likely video topics for the young entrants.
Samsung are launching this competition as STEM and problem-solving skills are predicted to be very important in the future.
50 per cent of employees will need to reskill by 2025, according to The World Economic Forum, and critical thinking and problem-solving top the list of skills employers believe will grow in prominence in the next five years.
Samsung Electronics Australia head of corporate affairs, Shaneez Johnston, said: “Young Australians are incredibly purpose led and can apply their creativity to challenging the status quo and delivering meaningful change in their communities.
“We want to harness this creativity with ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ and encourage the next generation to change the world through STEM.”
The winners will be selected on judging criteria that assesses relevance, creativity, feasibility, application of STEM and overall presentation.
There are five chances to win with the top spot taking out $10,000 in cash to put towards making their ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ idea a reality.
The two runners-up receive $5,000 and an additional two people’s choice awards will be given away. Each winner will also receive a Samsung Tech Pack worth $4,705.
This includes a Smart Monitor M7, Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone and Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet.
“Young people have grown up with social media and sharing video content so we wanted the competition mechanic to feel native to this audience,” said Ms Johnston.
“We are asking entrants to submit their ideas via video on either TikTok or our website, which also allows them to showcase their creativity on the platforms and mediums they love most.”
The ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ initiative has run since 2010 and asks participants the same problem as what is presented this year.
The main objective for ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ is to boost STEM awareness and encourage young people to consider the subjects that will impact on their future careers.
The competition starts on the 22nd of November and finishes on the 20th of December.
