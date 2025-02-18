Samsung Hits The Harbour With To Spruik New Galaxy S25 Series

Aussies commuting by boat will be able to elevate their morning commutes with Samsung’s new Galaxy Go Fleet taking over waterways across the country to highlight its new Galaxy S25 series of phones.

Over the next few days, Samsung’s Galaxy Go fleet of watercraft is set to take over iconic Aussie waterways in Sydney Harbour (19 – 21 February) and the Brisbane River (19 – 20 February) giving commuters a faster,

more premium, and more efficient way to start the workday—just like Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy AI.

The Galaxy Go fleet celebrates the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series, marking the arrival of the next generation of Galaxy AI. Officially available to Aussie customers since Valentine’s Day, the new flagship range puts more power and intelligence into the hands of users, helping them to make everyday life easier by streamlining complex tasks, and navigating daily chores with ease – no matter your level of technological expertise.

Eric Chou, head of mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Australia, said, “The Galaxy S25 series looks to revolutionise what an AI powered phone can do, offering convenience and time saving capabilities that we hope will set up Australians for success each day. It’s a true AI companion, with stunning camera capabilities and our most powerful processor to date. We hope the Galaxy Go fleet inspires Australians to discover new ways to simplify and enhance everyday life with Galaxy 25 series.”

Australians lead busy lives, with many people frequently reaching for their phones each day. This is where features like Now Brief, exclusive to Galaxy AI, truly stand out. Each morning, Now Brief offers users a quick overview of key information, such as the weather, traffic updates, and notifications from apps, including emails and social media. With Now Brief, Aussies can get personalised, actionable insights and suggestions based on their habits—generated directly on the device—helping them start and navigate their day with more ease.

Those aboard the Galaxy Go fleet will get a taste of the ultimate everyday convenience, including free breakfast snacks and refreshments. While journeying on a Samsung Galaxy Go premium watercraft, commuters will be able to get hands-on with the Galaxy S25 series and test out features like Now Brief, Audio Eraseriii, and on Galaxy S25 Ultra, the 50MP ultra wide camera, creating the ultimate Sydney Harbour or Brisbane River memory.

Passengers will also have the chance to win the Ultimate Commuter Prize Pack by sharing their shots to social media, tagging @samsungau and hashtagging #GalaxyS25Ultrav.