Samsung Asks Aussies To Support Nedd Brockmann’s Uncomfortable Challenge With ‘Ultra Shout-Outs’ Via CHEP

Samsung is partnering with Nedd Brockmann as he embarks on ‘Nedd’s Uncomfortable Challenge’ with CHEP Network handling the creative, Ogilvy on PR.

As a Major Partner of Nedd’s Uncomfortable Challenge, Nedd is sporting Samsung’s newly launched premium smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra with Galaxy AI. Like Nedd, who is known for his endurance and durability, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is an ultra-performer and will also act as the official Timekeeper of the challenge. Samsung Health is the official health-tracking software.

In the first phase of Nedd’s Uncomfortable Challenge, Nedd will attempt to break the world record for the fastest 1,000-mile run by covering 160 kilometres per day for 10 days (October 3 – 13) at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre and help to raise $10 million for people experiencing homelessness.

For the first five days of his run, Nedd will be alone in the stadium with no fans to cheer him on. To keep him motivated, Samsung is inviting Australians to record a Nedd-style ‘Ultra Shout-Out’ to show their support for him. By monitoring the data collected from Nedd’s Galaxy Watch Ultra, these messages will be broadcast on the big screen in the stadium during his run to give him a boost at key milestones and when he needs it the most.

“I’ve been using Samsung devices for a while to track my workouts and support my recovery so I’m incredibly grateful to be able to partner with Samsung throughout this challenge,” said Nedd Brockmann.

“As I train to beat the world record, my Galaxy Watch Ultra and Samsung Health have been great in giving me access to some really valuable data which is easy to access. Heading into the first week, I know being able to hear the support of Australians blasted throughout the stadium is going to make me feel like they are trackside and right behind me, cheering me on every step of the way.”

To record an Ultra Shout Out, Australians can visit Ultrashoutouts.com.au from 20 September to send a message of support. For fans who can make it to Sydney Olympic Park, the Samsung Shout-Out Squad will be recording messages at the stadium and cheering Nedd on from the sideline.

“Galaxy Watch Ultra with Galaxy AI has been designed for next-level performance, something Nedd’s fearlessness and athleticism truly embodies. Combined with the Samsung Health app, the Galaxy Watch Ultra provides advanced health, wellness, and fitness monitoring, the perfect partner for someone like Nedd, or anyone looking for personalised insights and tailored wellness experiences”, said Celine Wheeler, Head of Brand & Integrated Marketing – Mobile Experience at Samsung Electronics Australia.

“Nedd captured Australia’s attention back in 2022 when he ran across Australia, and as he prepares for his next challenge, we look forward to helping Australians rally behind him with Ultra Shout-Outs,” concludes Wheeler.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra combines powerful on-device AI to enable more accurate tracking and collection of health data. This biodata is consolidated on the Samsung Health app to provide personalised guidance and insights, including Energy Score, Sleep Coaching and Wellness Tips.

The Ultra Shout Out campaign will be supported with a short film, directed by Ollie Ritchie, that portrays Nedd preparing for his challenge. Showing his readiness for the run ahead, he clicks his Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Watch Ultra to get started and lets out a guttural scream. His scream is joined and amplified by Australians including Mary Fowler and Christian Petracca sending messages of support, as he sets off on his challenge, alone in the stadium.

Nedd is also encouraging people to get involved and join Nedd’s Uncomfortable Challenge by setting their own challenge that takes them out of their comfort zone for 10 days straight starting 20-29 October.

The campaign will be live across YouTube, Meta, TikTok, and in Samsung Retail Locations.

Credits

Client: Samsung Electronics Australia

Creative agency: CHEP Network

PR agency: Ogilvy Australia