Samsung Ads Taps Levi Guillory & Carla Dawson To Head Up Sales & Marketing

Samsung Ads, the advertising division of Samsung Electronics, has welcomed two strategic senior hires: Levi Guillory, agency head, strategic accounts, NSW & NZ and Carla Dawson, head of strategic marketing, ANZ & SEA.

In the newly created role of agency head, strategic accounts, Levi Guillory has joined Samsung Ads from Foxtel Media and News Corp, bringing over a decade of experience in sales and premium streaming platforms.

Reporting to head of sales, Richard Wheeler, Guillory will work with Samsung Ads’ portfolio of agencies. Working closely with existing clients, Guillory will help optimise and elevate campaign outcomes through Samsung Ads’ innovative product and data capabilities.

Carla Dawson has stepped into her new role as head of strategic marketing at Samsung Ads following a ten-year tenure at NBCUniversal.

“As the company continues to expand, being able to come on board and focus on enhancing our collaboration with existing partners is a welcome opportunity. Identifying areas of ongoing strategic growth in such a fast-paced industry is going to be key to making CTV campaigns work smarter for our clients,” Levi Guillory, agency head, strategic accounts, Samsung Ads, NSW & NZ said.

“I’ve followed the evolution of Samsung Ads over the past few years, and it’s an exciting time to be joining the team. With a strong foundation already in place, I’m looking forward to building on that momentum by leveraging a blend of creative strategy and data-led marketing to elevate Samsung Ads’ presence and impact across the region,” Carla Dawson, head of strategic marketing, Samsung Ads, ANZ & SEA added.

“To add such a wealth of experience to the team at a time when advertisers are seeking better outcomes in TV is a huge win for the company. Carla and Levi’s leadership will not only strengthen our team as we deliver smarter capabilities for advertisers, but also ensure our clients’ campaigns are optimised to their fullest potential,” Alex Spurzem, managing director, Samsung Ads Southeast Asia & Oceania (SEAO) said.