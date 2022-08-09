Samba TV Report: Half Of Aussie Households Still Watch Linear TV

Samba TV Report: Half Of Aussie Households Still Watch Linear TV
As the first half of 2022 comes to a close, our industry’s key questions and challenges boil down to a recurring theme, the abundance of choice.

Samba TV’s report explores how unlimited choices on how to watch television means that the average consumer can customise their viewing experience like never before.

So what are consumers choosing, and what do advertisers need to know to reach them across today’s fragmented media landscape?

Data from Q2 2022 shows that consumers are shifting away from linear, with household reach and minutes viewed both down from last year.

Meanwhile, advertisers continue to bombard traditional TV viewers dozens of times per day with linear ads. At the same time, this means they are leaving the other half of viewers largely unexposed.

However, as more users continue to choose streaming and BVOD services over linear broadcast TV, the need for a holistic advertising strategy with a targeted approach towards incremental reach is at a record high.

This quarter’s data makes it clear that there is no longer a one-size-fits-all approach to advertising in the new era of choice.

Samba TV’s report reveals some pretty interesting facts.

Samba TV Report found:

  • In line with linear TV’s overall drop, the majority of networks track year-over-year declines
  • About half of Australian households watch linear TV daily
  • 29% of Australian households watch BVOD.
  • Tentpole events like the State of Origin and the election keep viewers tuning in to linear
  • Viewership of all State of Origin matches up year-over-year
  • Nearly half of all viewers watched only 7% of all ads in Q2
  • Retail and consumer goods advertising tops the second quarter
  • Political advertising surges year-over-year
  • Between one-fourth and, one-third of viewers binge-top shows within their first five days
  • Declining sales lead automakers to push the brakes on advertising
  • As Australia inches closer to a recession, top finance advertisers lean into uncertainty
  • Netflix remains the top streaming choice for movies
  • Two-thirds of premiere viewership occurs within the first two weeks after new shows are released

As the way people consume content keeps evolving, it will be interesting to see how advertisers adapt.

SambaTV

