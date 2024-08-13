Sam Wood & Australian Eggs Announce Egg-Citing New Partnership

Australian Eggs has announced that renowned health and fitness expert and media personality Sam Wood is its latest brand ambassador. Sam brings over 20 years of experience in health and wellness and a strong commitment to making nutrition and fitness simple and accessible to all Aussies.

After finding love on the third season of The Bachelor in 2015, Sam turned his passion for personal training into his program, 28 by Sam Wood. Since 2016, it has become Australia’s number one online fitness and nutrition program, helping hundreds of thousands of Australians strive to become a healthier version of themselves.

Sam shared his keenness for this partnership saying, “Eggs are a staple for me and my family, so I’m stoked to be teaming up with Australian Eggs to promote the versatility and nutritional benefits of eggs in our diets”.

“I truly believe that health doesn’t have to be hard. The key to a healthy lifestyle is to keep things simple and incorporate as many delicious whole foods and nutritious ingredients as possible – eggs tick all those boxes – they’re a nutritional powerhouse packed with 13 vitamins and nutrients, and a go-to for meals at any time of the day”.

As a busy dad of four alongside wife Snezana, Sam juggles his family and keeping well with a healthy consumption of eggs saying, “In our family, we go through at least two dozen eggs a week – the kids can’t get enough.

“Everyone in our family likes their eggs a different way, whether it’s boiled eggs with soldiers, sunny side up on some fried rice, a veggie-packed omelette or a classic egg sandwich, the options (and preferences) are endless and all super easy to make”.

Rowan McMonnies, Managing Director of Australian Eggs said, “We are thrilled to welcome Sam Wood as an ambassador for Australian Eggs”.

“We love Sam’s approach to helping improve the health and wellbeing of everyday Aussies and we hope that his influence will encourage more Australians to make eggs a regular part of their healthy eating habits”.