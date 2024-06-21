AdvertisingNewsletter

Chris Freel & Sam Buchanan’s Night In The Cold Raises Much Needed Funds For Vinnies

Chris Freel & Sam Buchanan

Last night, as the sun set on one of the coldest and longest nights of the year, Sam Buchanan, IMAA CEO, and Chris Freel, group sales director at oOh! Media joined a team of CEOs as part of the Vinnies CEO Sleepout. They took to the streets to raise much-needed funds to provide essential support to tens of thousands of Australians facing homelessness.

Buchanan and Freel, among a group of other brave CEOs, chose to leave behind their usual comforts to experience what is the daily reality for too many Australians. The experience is designed not only to raise funds for Vinnies to support Australians sleeping rough but also to provide valuable awareness of what tens of thousands of Australians endure on a daily basis.

Buchanan raised $3,897.95 for the cause with his impressive fundraising efforts estimated to fund around 12 Individual support programs, 32 Beds and 129 Meals. Freel came in not far behind Buchanan, raising an impressive $3,774 for the cause.

“One of the coldest nights of the year but a tiny act from me considering how many people are finding themselves homeless through no fault of their own,” Freel said in a post to LinkedIn.

