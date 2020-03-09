Sally Fitzgibbons Stars In Under Armour’s First Local “The Only Way Is Through” Campaign
Under Armour has unveiled its first local The Only Way Is Through Campaign featuring pro surfer Sally Fitzgibbons, footballer Chloe Logarzo and aerial skier Danielle Scott.
The campaign champions Under Armour’s world class Australian female athletes dominating in their field – all who are supported to push through their goals wearing the latest in high-performance gear by Under Armour.
The Only Way is Through global 90 second anthem and platform launched in January and will be supported with additional content throughout the year, including spotlight pieces telling the stories of all types of athletes and exploring their “through” moments.
The campaign is now live on its website and Under Armour AU’s social channels. It will be rolled out in select retail stores around the country starting from this week, as well as a local TVC.
The Only Way Is Through is Under Armour’s global brand platform and is representative of the next frontier for Under Armour—the opportunity of 2020 and beyond.
The campaign brings to life the real value of momentum; how momentum through work helps athletes push themselves to be better than what they thought possible, and how Under Armour technology—with ground-breaking product innovations like UA HOVR™, UA RUSH™, and UA Recover—is supporting those athletes constantly in search of incremental change in an effort to get better.
As Under Armour and its athletes bring to life this vision for 2020 and beyond, The Only Way Is Through becomes a rallying cry for the brand in an effort to motivate and inspire athletes around the world to put in the work and get better.
