Salesforce Introduces Agentforce 2.0: The Digital Labour Platform For Building A Limitless Workforce

Salesforce has announced Agentforce 2.0: the newest version of Agentforce, the first digital labour platform for enterprises — a complete AI system for augmenting teams with trusted, autonomous AI agents in the flow of work.

This release introduces a new library of pre-built skills and workflow integrations for rapid customization, the ability to deploy Agentforce in Slack, and advancements in agentic reasoning and retrieval augmented generation (RAG). These advances will enable companies to scale their workforce with customized agents capable of handling complex, multi-step tasks with even more precision and accuracy.

Why it’s relevant: Every team has more work to do than resources available, leading to poorer customer interactions and lengthy backlogs. Organizations are turning to AI to help, but have a low tolerance for inadequate solutions that provide generic responses. Existing solutions such as copilots struggle to provide accurate, trusted responses to complex requests — such as personalised guidance on a job application — and cannot take action on their own — like nurturing a lead with product recommendations.

Organisations need a new type of platform designed to supply digital labour in the form of autonomous AI agents that can reason over data and tap into workflows to take action on behalf of overwhelmed teams.

“Agentforce 2.0 cements our position as the leader in digital labour solutions, allowing any company to build a limitless workforce that can truly transform their business,” said Marc Benioff, chair and CEO, Salesforce.

“At the Adecco Group, we are committed to creating meaningful connections between candidates and opportunities. By centralizing data across over 40 systems with Salesforce’s Data Cloud and leveraging Agentforce, we’re transforming the candidate experience. Agentforce will help prequalify candidates, enhance CVs, and ensure faster job placements. Agentforce agents also operate 24/7, freeing recruiters to focus on meaningful connections while delivering speed and personalization at scale,” said Greg Shewmaker, senior vice president of global operations and AI, The Adecco Group.