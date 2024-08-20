SafetyCulture Appoints Google’s Aisling Finch To VP, Marketing

SafetyCulture has appointed Google’s Aisling Finch to the newly created role of VP, marketing.

Finch joins after a short career break, following 13 years at Google where she was most recently senior director of marketing, Australia and New Zealand.

As the new VP, marketing, Finch will oversee a team of 30 across brand, communications, and acquisition, focused on increasing the global brand awareness and customer growth of SafetyCulture as it tracks towards an ambitious target of 100 million users by 2032.

“As SafetyCulture continues to grow at record speed and our bar for success only gets higher, it’s crucial that we bring the best calibre of talent into the organisation. There’s no one more qualified than Aisling to drive our marketing forward as we capitalise on the opportunities ahead of us,” said Hamish Grant, chief marketing officer, SafetyCulture.

“SafetyCulture is one of the most exciting tech success stories in Australia, and I’m thrilled to be joining the company during a hugely exciting period of growth and expansion,” said Finch.

“SafetyCulture’s purpose is particularly inspiring – not only enabling workers and businesses to operate safely, but also drive a broader culture of improvement in every aspect of their operations”.

At Google, Finch helped spearhead several business initiatives, including driving engagement with Google’s products across Search, Android, Pixel, and Nest, as well as driving accessibility and localisation across Google products. Aisling also drove the Google Ads and YouTube businesses, as well as brand & reputation, including Google’s response to the News Media Bargaining Code. Prior to this, she held various roles at Telstra across retail, online, finance, strategy, and marketing. Finch is also board director at the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) and a 2023 CMO fellow of The Marketing Academy.

Founded in Australia in 2004, SafetyCulture was most recently valued at $AU2.7 billion.