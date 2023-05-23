Sabio Welcomes A Trio Of New Faces To The Agency

Sabio’s new hires Millie Campbell, Nathan Torpey and Annette Curry bring exceptional experience and expertise to their roles, strengthening the agency’s integrated marketing services and creative solutions.

Campbell has been appointed as account director at Sabio, Gold Coast. She started her career as a reporter with The Nine Network, before moving into sport, where she most recently held the role of head of marketing and communications with Tennis Queensland and Tennis Australia.

Torpey has been appointed as senior engagement and communications consultant at Sabio. Torpey has worked in other in-house roles across Brisbane, including communications and engagement partner at Logan City Council and media and communications specialist at Choice, Passion, Life.

Curry has joined Sabio as a senior engagement and communications consultant. With extensive background in Queensland Government and not-for-profit roles, Annette brings valuable skills and experience to the position. She has previously worked as a senior communications engagement officer at Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and media and communications officer at Cross River Rail.