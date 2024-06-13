Saatchi & Saatchi’s Poignant Work For British Heart Foundation Ahead Of Euro 2024

Saatchi & Saatchi has created an incredibly thought-provoking and poignant campaign for the British Heart Foundation charity ahead of Euro 20204.

Based on the insight that many people are unaware of the effect that heart disease can have on young people, the campaign features 12 young football fans who passed away following heart diseases with the tagline “England [or Scotland] ‘Til I Died.”

The tagline is based on the soccer terrace chant “England ’til I die.” Euro 2024 is set to kick off on Saturday.

The campaign launched in the UK on 11 June with 12 individual hand-painted murals created by OOH production agency Grand Visual. It is supported by a radio activation.

Damion Mower, director of brand at British Heart Foundation (BHF) said: “Our new campaign is a powerful reminder of the impact of sudden cardiac death. Behind every mural is a family who have lost a loved one too soon, and our teams at the BHF have worked closely and sensitively with them to ensure their relatives are remembered in a touching way. We thank our creative partners at Saatchi for their sensitivity and care in portraying the stories through the campaign creatives. We are truly thankful to the families who have agreed to remember their loved ones to help us urgently raise awareness and funds towards research into heart and circulatory diseases.”

The murals are located in the hometowns of the 12 football fans, and have been painted in Birmingham, Cardiff, Chesterfield, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, Newcastle, Nottingham, and Southampton. Saatchi and Saatchi worked closely with media agency PHD and Grand Visual to secure the purchase of the 12 mural locations. The campaign will also extend across social and radio with bespoke executions highlighting the urgency of research funding to end heart disease.

Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, added: “There’s no words from me that can speak adequately for this work. It speaks for itself and for the twelve young lives lost to heart conditions each week. Crafted sensitively and respectfully in partnership with our amazing clients and the families of our young people. A huge thank you to them… I hope we raise a ton of money to fund lifesaving research.”

Credits

Campaign Title: ‘Til I Died

Client: British Heart Foundation

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi

CCO: Franki Goodwin

Associate Creative Director: Mia Silverman

Senior Creative: Henrik Ridderheim

Senior Creative: Pete Ioulianou

Senior Creative: Ollie Agius

Head of Strategy: Emily Lewis-Keane

Planning Director: Jimmy MacAskill

Managing Partner: Humphrey Taylor

Business Lead: Charlotte Elwig

Account Director: Zara Hutchins

Account Manager: Tamara Sirandula

Executive Production Director: Sam Robinson

Agency Producer: Joe Revens

Media Buying Agency: PHD

Client Partner: Claire Bullock

Business Director: Laura Farmar

OOH Production Agency: GRAND VISUAL

Senior Client Manager: Georgia Hamp

Producer: Jamie Snow