Saatchi & Saatchi Revamp ‘Pregnant Man Ad’ To Mark 50 Year Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade

To mark 50 years since the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, Saatchi & Saatchi London has revamped its ‘Pregnant Man’ advert to show its supports for women’s reproductive rights.

In an Instagram post, the creative company said the advert was as relevant now than ever before. The anniversary marks not just 50 years of Roe v. wade but “50 years of men making decisions over women’s bodies” the post said.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, meaning that the constitutional right to abortion, no longer exists.

Saatchi & Saatchi’s first iteration of the ad came out in 1970 when it published a picture of a pregnant man, alongside the slogan “Would you be more careful if it was you that got pregnant?’

Last year it updated the advert with Justice Alito’s face on the advert.

Franki Goodwin, CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi says: “50 years would usually be a milestone to celebrate, but instead, we commiserate with all the women in the United States whose bodies have, once again, been ruled to be outside their sphere of autonomy. The Supreme Court has only appointed four female judges in the past 50 years, and the 1973 ruling was made by an entirely male court – and as such, the question of how men would behave, think or even vote if they were the ones who got pregnant is a conversation that is unfortunately as relevant now as it was five decades ago. We will continue to lend historic Saatchi creative to highlight this until change ensues.”