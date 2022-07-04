Ryvalmedia Again The Numero Uno Agency For Media Wins For May

RyanCap’s Ryvalmedia was again the top performing media agency for the month of May.

The latest data from martech firm R3 showed Simon Ryan’s (lead photo) Ryvalmedia retaining its number spot from the month previous to take May’s top position.

That left Resolution Digital in second spot, the same position from the month previous.

GroupM’s Wavemaker had a stormer. It flew 15 positions to take third spot with wins that included Danone and Amazon Audible.

OMD dropped a spot, but still managed fourth on the list.

While Zenith had a great month, scooping up the media accounts of Lipton, Pukka Herbs and whiskey brand The Macallan, to round out the month’s top five.

Check out the top performing media agencies for the month of May below: