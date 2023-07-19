Roy Morgan: Aussie Cinema Attendance Soars 11%, As Women Drive Ticket Sales
Cinema attendance in Australia has increased rapidly over the last year with Australian women powering the increase as pandemic restrictions finally ended. Over 11.6 million Australians aged 14-plus visited a cinema in the year to March 2023, up by over 2.7 million (+11 per cent) on a year earlier when there were still many pandemic-era restrictions.
The increase coincided with the release of several blockbusters over the last year including Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the Elvis biopic, Creed III, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Scream VI, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
The growth in cinema attendance has been powered by the return of women to the cinema with over 6.1 million women attending the cinema in the last year – an increase of over 1.7 million (+39 per cent) on a year earlier. There has also been a large increase for men, up over 1 million (+23 per cnet) to 5.5 million.
Generation Z and Millennials comprise over half (56 per cent) of all cinema goers
Over half of all cinema goers, more than 6.5 million, are drawn from two generations – Generation Z (born 1991-2005) and Millennials (born 1976-1990).
Generation Z, now aged from 17-31 years of age, leads the way with more than 3.4 million people attending the cinema in the last year, up almost 600,000 (+21 per cent) from a year earlier. Close behind are Millennials of whom just over 3.1 million attended the cinema in the last year, up over 650,000 (+27 per cent).
The older generations also comprise sizeable cinema audiences with 2.4 million in Generation X (born 1961-1975) and 1.9 million Baby Boomers* (born pre-1960) attending the cinema in the last year.
Although clearly the smallest generation by number, younger teenagers in Gen Alpha (born 2006-2009) have had the fastest growth in percentage terms as we emerged from the pandemic. The number of people attending the cinema from this generation more than doubled to 795,000, up 477,000 (+150 per cent) on a year earlier.
High value premium audiences are the most likely to attend the cinema
Looking in detail at who is driving the increase in cinema attendance across the population, we can see that high-value premium consumers are more likely to go to the cinema than anyone else and the more premium the more likely to attend the cinema.
Roy Morgan classifies around a quarter of the Australian population as ‘NEOs’ – those Australians who spend more, more frequently, and recover from economic slumps first and fastest. Developed by social scientist Dr. Ross Honeywill ‘NEO’ stands for ‘New Economic Order’ the premium consumers most likely to keep spending despite high inflation and rising interest rates.
In the year to March 2023, 79 per cent of ‘Hyper NEOs’ (the top 10 per cent of NEOs) visited the cinema – up 14 per cent on a year earlier.
Close behind are the ‘Super NEOs’ (the top 50 per cent of NEOs) with almost three-quarters (74 per cent) attending the cinema, an increase of 12 per cent from a year ago.
Overall, 71 per cent of Australia’s 5 million NEOs attended the cinema in the year to March 2023 compared to just over half, 54 per cent, of the population – a significant difference of 17 per cent.
These results show Australia’s cinemas are a popular destination for Australia’s high-spending NEO consumers – the consumers who not only spend more, and more frequently, but are also the most resilient in the face of the economic downturns like we are currently facing.
Who are Australia’s 5 million NEOs?
Roy Morgan Single Source, the nation’s largest and longest-running database of consumer behaviour and attitudes, shows NEOs are 2.5 times more likely than the 10 million Australians with a traditional mindset to earn over $200,000pa and are three times more likely to be in the top decile (10 per cent) of wealth. They are also very big discretionary spenders in fact they spend three times as much as Australia’s traditional consumers.
Michele Levine, CEO, Roy Morgan Research, said the Australian movie industry is experiencing a rapid increase in attendance as Australians flock to the cinemas to see many newly released blockbusters hitting the big screen.
“Australia’s cinema and movie industry has powered out of the pandemic over the last 18 months and the number of people who have attended the cinema in the year to March quarter 2023 was over 30 per cent higher than the corresponding period a year earlier.
“Over 11.6 million Australians attended the cinema in the year to March quarter 2023 – up over 2.7 million (+31 per cent) from a year earlier, as Australians emerged from the pandemic-era restrictions were eased considerably around Australia.
“Women are driving the increases in cinema attendance with over 6.1 million women attending the cinema in the last 12 months – up an impressive 1.73 million (+39 per cent) in a year. The impressive increase for women is set to continue with the blockbuster movie Barbie, starring Australian actress Margot Robbie, hitting cinemas this week (Thursday July 20).
“The rapid increase in cinema attendance has occurred despite the new challenges of high inflation and rising interest rates we’ve experienced over much of the last year. When analysed by home ownership status the group to experience the largest, and swiftest, increase in cinema attendance was Australians ‘paying off their home’ – up by 40 per cent to over 4.4 million.
“The soaring attendance at cinemas should probably be no surprise given the many blockbusters released during the last 12 months including Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun Maverick – which both grossed over $90 million at the Australian box office – the two largest grossing films since Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released in 2015.
“A look at the age profile of Australians who attended the cinema in the last year shows solid increases across all age groups represented by the different generations. Generation Z and Millennials are the two key generations comprising over half (56 per cent) of all cinemagoers in the last year and representing people aged from 17-47.
“A key reason for the stunning revival in cinema attendance over the last year has been the high attendance of premium consumers – the high spending consumers who are the most resilient to the ‘economic turbulence’ we’re currently experiencing.
“Over 70 per cent of these premium consumers, known as ‘NEOs’, attended the cinema during the last year and honing-in on the ‘Hyper NEOs’ – the Top 10 per cent of NEOs, increases this rate of attendance to 79 per cent – nearly four-in-five – and an increase of 14 per cent points on a year earlier.
“A direct comparison between the premium NEO consumers and the average Australian shows that a typical NEO is over 30 per cent more likely to attend the cinema than the average Australian and Hyper NEOs are almost 50 per cent more likely to attend.
“The high attendance of premium consumers to Australia’s cinemas is a welcome sign with several highly anticipated movies in cinemas now or set to be released in the next few months. The big-budget films include Dune Part 2, The Marvels, Asteroid City, Oppenheimer, Barbie and the just released Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One.”
Please login with linkedin to commentRoy Morgan
Latest News
Seven Was Looking At Rights For Commonwealth Games, But “No Deal Done”
Seven has confirmed that it had been looking at the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games but no deal had been signed. Speaking to B&T, a spokesperson for the broadcaster confirmed that Seven “does not hold the right to the 2026 Games”. As the broadcaster for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, it is understood that Seven […]
Hamish & Andy Top Podcast Rankings Once More
Wobbleboard fans and pigeon fanciers again fail to make a dint in monthly top 100 podcast rankings.
Wavemaker CIO Philippa Noilea-Tani: Commonwealth Games Cancellation “Will Be More Significant For Media Owners”
The Commonwealth Games cancellation isn't merely bad news for adland, it's killing kids' badminton dreams everywhere.
Anthony Albanese Clashes With Ben Fordham Over The Voice In Fiery 2GB Interview
"Leftie scum" now thinking twice about appearing on Ben Fordham's radio program after announcer tears PM a new one.
Cadbury, Wavemaker & Ogilvy Launch Campaign In Support Of The Matildas & Women’s Sport
A proud supporter of the Matildas, Cadbury is highlighting its commitment to women’s sport ahead of the FIFA World Cup kick-off tomorrow, with a major campaign across TV, digital and social, created by WPP sister agencies Wavemaker and Ogilvy. Cadbury’s Women in Sport program and its “Cheer and a Half” campaign aims to help fans […]
Updated Alcohol Advertising Code Mandates Minimum 80% Adult Audience For Ad Placement
Is booze your game? Then we suggest you read this. And by that we mean make ads about it, not overly imbibe it.
Havas Nabs Mindshare’s Candice Veasey For Chief People Officer Role
Mindshare's Candice Veasey says arrivederci North Sydney and crosses the Bridge for new Rocks-based position.
Omnicom CEO John Wren: “We’re Responding With AI As If Our Hair Were On Fire”
B&T does ask anyone delivering financial numbers to make headline-grabbing, highfalutin statements like this one.
Olympic Champion Kaylee McKeown Named Ambassador For Wahl
Triple Olympic gold medallist Kaylee McKeown was today unveiled as the ambassador for Wahl’s first ever range of female shavers and beauty trimmers in Australia. The current 100m and 200m backstroke world record holder, known for her extraordinary dedication and bubbly personality, is firm favourite to add to her Olympic gold medal collection in Paris […]
TikTok Launches Music Streaming Service In Australia
TikTok has launched its “TikTok Music” streaming service in Australia, inviting users to a closed beta test. The streaming service syncs to a user’s existing TikTok accounts and listen to, download and share songs. The service includes the back catalogues of major recording companies such as Universal, Warner and Sony. To join the beta, users […]
94% Of Aussies Use Digital Government Services
The latest Digital Citizen Report 2023, developed by Publicis Sapient, has shown that 94 per cent of Aussies now use at least one digital government service. A vast majority of Australians are more confident of using technology to engage with digital citizen services and 94 per cent say they have used at least one digital […]
Nike’s Women’s World Cup Ad Drops & It’s Glorious Fun!
Nike declared B&T's favourite World Cup ad. That said, we're yet to see Ali Baba Kebabs or Tuffy's Mufflers efforts.
Pinterest Brings Deep Links To Mobile Shopping Ads
Pinterest has introduced mobile deep links for shopping ads to help users go from discovery to purchase while increasing conversion for retailers. For retailers, mobile deep links will direct Pinterest users to a specific page in their mobile app, making it easier to shop for products after clicking on a shopping ad on the platform. […]
CX Lavender Wins BlueScope Australia Digital Work
BlueScope Australia has awarded its digital services engagement to Sydney-based independent agency CX Lavender following a competitive tender (lead image: CX Lavender CEO Adam Washington). CXL will provide digital strategy, UX, design and technical development services across BlueScope brands, including BlueScope Steel, TRUECORE steel, COLORBOND steel and more. BlueScope group marketing manager Melissa Barlow said: […]
Sunday Gravy Delivers Some Odd Anti-AI Messaging For Nando’s
Sunday Gravy proving it's the agency to turn to if for some oddballism. Yes, that's B&T flouting the King's English.
oOh! Launches Expanded Data Offering With Out Of Home Flybuys & Westpac DataX Partnerships
oOh!media has launched an expanded data suite for enhanced capabilities in audience-led campaign planning and attribution, signing a long term, out of home partnership (with attribution exclusivity) with Unpacked by Flybuys, the insights, data and measurement division of Flybuys, Australia’s top rated customer loyalty program. Furthermore, oOh!’s evolved data suite integrates transactional banking data insights […]
Macca’s Releases Limited-Edition World Cup Sauces
Macca's unveils World Cup-inspired menu items. Thankfully no sign of an ostrich burger or deep-fried beaver testicles.
Emotive Adds Michael Graziano To Its Roster Of Creative Directors
Michael ‘Graz’ Graziano has joined the Emotive team and in doing so has completely ruled out Mick or even Mike.
Athletics Australia: Commonwealth Games Now A “Missed Opportunity” For Australian Athletes
Athletics Australia has described the Victorian Government’s decision to cancel the Commonwealth Games as a “missed opportunity” for the athletes of Australia. It has also expressed concerns that this will impact athletes competing in the Olympics and Paralympics. In a statement, the national governing body for athletics in Australia said: “the Games has provided a […]
Thinkerbell Buys Back Stake From PwC
PwC has been in the news a lot lately and not necessarily for all the right reasons. And here it is again in the news.
“It’s Pornography!” Retailer Big W Forced To Defend Graphic Kid’s Sex Book Amid Parent Fury
Kid's sex manual fails to cover dealing with psychos, getting your favourite T-shirt back & drunk dialling an ex at 3am.
Ex-Matilda Chloe Logarzo Joins Optus To Cover The FIFA Women’s World Cup
Matildas star Chloe Logarzo, is the latest name to join Optus Sport’s team for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. Logarzo, who played in the 2019 edition of the tournament, will provide unique analysis and insight into the current crop of Aussies, as well as the other nations competing in […]
Lucio Ribeiro Follows Melissa Hopkins From Optus To Seven For New Digital Marketing & Innovation Role
Lucio Ribeiro joins Seven's digital marketing team amid high hopes he'll do something about the dreadful staff coffee.
Monday TV Ratings: Nine Falls To Third Place As Dancing With The Stars Waltzes To Success
Sure, Nine may have come third last night but it is about to release the flying monkeys in the shape of the Ashes.
First Nations Creators Program Returns: Exclusive Interview with Meta & Screen Australia
Are your claims to be an amateur filmmaker thwarted by the fact you never make any actual films? Read on here.
Threads’ Monetisation “Can’t Happen Soon Enough”
Industry expert says Threads' monetisation can't happen quickly enough. Zuck's accountant saying the very same thing.
Blow To Broadcasters & Agencies As Andrews Government Cans 2026 Commonwealth Games
Are you the office barefoot bowls champ? Thought you were a roughie for the 2026 Comm Games? Read on in horror here.
Yes Campaign Outspending No By A Whopping 634% In Digi Ads, As Corporate Donations Come Under Fire
Do you like to say there's no problem that can't be fixed by a massive ad spend? It's time the Yes campaign took note.
Hunted Star Dr Karla Lopez On The BIGGEST Mistakes Fugitives Make On The Run
Does your agency's accounting leave you at risk of a jail term? This escaped fugitive advice could prove invaluable.
Optus & Seven Sold Women’s World Cup Sponsorship Packages For 30% More Than Expected
The Women's World Cup will show Australia to the world! Much like the Commonwealth Games before it got canned.
Cummins&Partners Entices Workers Back To The CBD With “Melbourne’s Hottest Ice Cream”
B&T's first kitchen cockroach and now an ice-cream story! Surely a harbinger to summer's pending arrival.
ARN Research Demonstrates The Power Of Podcast Advertising
If there was a grain of salt you should take it here, as podcast broadcaster reveals the power of the podcast.
Malcolm Turnbull Drops Season 2 Of His Podcast Via LiSTNR
B&T is definitely looking forward to Mal's "10 ways to poison Tony Abbott" episode in his enthralling podcast series.
IAB: Digital Ad Job Vacancies Have Plummeted
Report finds digital ad drops have plummeted. Still, not as bad as Blockbuster video jobs & chimney sweeps, however.
Revium Expands Employee Ownership
Revium increased company ownership by its employees to 13 per cent by adding team members to its employee benefits trust program and increasing equity holdings of two existing members. The program, which was first introduced in 2018, is believed to be unique among digital marketing and transformation agencies and has seen strong take-up by employees, […]
TBWA’s Eleven Melbourne Unveils Promotions After New Business Wins
As much as B&T loves a jolly good promotion story, we far prefer a demotion one, in all honesty.