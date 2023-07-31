Rolls-Royce Reveals Ad For Its New Electric ‘Spectre’ That Comes With A $800K Price Tag & Two-Year Wait Time

Royalty’s motor of choice, the esteemed Rolls-Royce, is now moving with the times, unveiling its new Spectre electric model.

Want one? Well, the base model in Australia retails for a cool $800,000 and the esteemed British car marque (which is actually owned by Germany’s BMW) says such is the demand, the wait time for your new Spectre to arrive is two years or longer.

But that’s not stopped the brand launching a new campaign spuriking the merits of the Spectre.

The work of film production agency Rankin Creative, the ad makes the bold claim that anyone lucky enough to drive a Spectre will “come face to face with perfection” and “gaze into the realms of a new era”.

Enjoy the hype and hyperbole while you drool over the Spectre below:

Speaking on the Spectre’s two year-plus wait times, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös told InsideEVs: “Our intention [is 15 months], yeah? Mid to long term we might see spikes, obviously, but my intention is not that our clients need to wait many years until they take delivery of one of our products.

“Clients don’t appreciate, in the luxury segment, waiting times over two years, three years, four years, five years, or even let’s say, like, ‘We are sold out even before the car is on the ground,’ or whatever. I think that is by all means bad production planning, nothing else,” the CEO added.