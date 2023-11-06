Rohan Nayee Departs PHD For EssenceMediacom

EssenceMediacom has appointed Rohan Nayee as client managing partner for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and BankWest.

Lead image L-R: Stephanie Douglas-Neal, managing director, EssenceMediacom Sydney; Rohan Nayee, client managing partner for CBA and BankWest.

Nayee has joined from PHD where he most recently led marketing and new business for the agency. He replaces Pat Crowley at EssenceMediacom. Crowley, who moved in-house after being appointed by CBA as its general manager of paid and owned media earlier this year, was instrumental in the recruitment and appointment of Nayee.

Nayee has 20 years of industry experience, both agency and client side across London and Sydney. He has a wealth of cross-category omnichannel marketing capability including digital, performance and brand. He is known for his collaborative and empathetic leadership style.

Nayee will report to EssenceMediacom Sydney’s managing director, Stephanie Douglas-Neal.

“Having known Rohan for some time, I am beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with him to support the amazing CBA team,” said Douglas-Neal.

We are excited about EssenceMediacom’s proposition of delivering breakthrough thinking for brands in the new communications economy, and what that means for the future of our relationship with the Bank. I have no doubt that Rohan is the best person in market to lead this relationship forward together with Pat, as our new client”.

Nayee added: “It’s not often a role comes up with the opportunity to work hand in hand with one of the country’s most influential brands, alongside some of the best people in the industry at a time where banking is everyone’s business. The opportunity to work with Pat, Stevie, Pippa, and the wider team at CBA and Bankwest was too good to turn down and I can’t wait to play my part in a truly unique agency/client partnership”.




