Robbie Williams Joins Forces With Heaps Normal As Creative Collaborator

Global music icon Robbie Williams has joined Heaps Normal, Australian independent non-alcoholic beer brand, as both a creative collaborator and investor, marking a bold new chapter for the brand as it lands in the UK.

Known for rewriting the rules of pop stardom, Williams is now helping rewrite what it means to have a good time – without alcohol. His partnership with Heaps Normal signals a shared belief in doing things differently and backing a new kind of normal – one that means playing your way, no matter what that looks like.

“Teaming up with Heaps Normal is personal for me,” said Williams. “I saw what they were doing, creatively and culturally, when I was down in Australia, and I really wanted to get involved. I love the ethos of the Heaps brand, and I’m excited for what we’re going to achieve together around the world”.

Founded in 2020 and led by punk promoter Andy Miller, brewer Ben Holdstock and pro surfer Jordy Smith, Heaps Normal has become Australia’s top-selling independent non-alc beer – without ever telling anyone what to do.

Instead, the award-winning beer brand has championed the message that some things in life are too good to be wasted, Heaps Normal has become known in Australia for its investment in supporting the live music industry, its B Corp status, and its cult brews that have helped redefine drinking culture in a country known for its deep-rooted connection to alcohol.

Now, the brand is setting its sights on the UK, having soft-launched into the market in June this year. Heaps Normal’s products are now ranged in more than 170 pubs and retailers throughout the country.

“Heaps Normal isn’t just about non-alc beer—it’s about culture,” said Andy Miller, co-founder and CEO of Heaps Normal. “Robbie gets that. He’s been on his own journey and he brings an incredible creative energy that lines up with what we stand for as a brand.”

“For a small, independent business, having Robbie advocating for us and spreading the Heaps Normal ethos to his community is wild. It’s a long way from the early days of Heaps Normal when we were getting laughed out of pubs, that’s for sure!” said Miller.

Robbie first encountered Heaps Normal on a recent tour of Australia. He DMd the brand after discovering its approach to non-alcoholic beers, and the relationship grew from there.

Earlier this year, Williams shared a video about his love for the brand. He plans to work with the Heaps Normal team on creative campaigns, cultural moments, and new product ideas – all aimed at sparking more honest conversations about how and why we drink.

Williams’ investment in the business signals his long-term commitment to the brand’s vision and growth and comes amid the entertainer’s acclaimed world tour.

Heaps Normal’s core range – its award-winning Quiet XPA, Another Lager and Half Day Hazy – will be available in select bars, venues and online via Heaps Normal directly across the UK from this month.