Road Safety Advisory Council Launches ‘Know The Bro Code’ Campaign to Curb Drink-Driving In Tassie Via Cummins&Partners

In a new campaign, developed alongside cummins&partners, the Road Safety Advisory Council (RSAC) has rewritten the ‘Bro Code’ with the aim of reducing drink-driving rates among young drivers in Tasmania.

Young men drink-driving disproportionately make up the death toll on Tasmanian roads, but typical government messages don’t cut through with this audience. Building on the existing ‘Real Mates’ anti-drink-driving platform, ‘Know the Bro Code’ takes a fresh approach to a serious issue, turning instead to the power of positive peer pressure to communicate that ‘real mates don’t let mates drink drive’.

By reimagining the well-known ‘Bro Code’—the unofficial set of rules that govern mateship—the campaign taps into the brotherhood and camaraderie of close friendships to normalise responsible behaviour and create a culture where looking out for each other on nights out becomes second nature.

To bring the new Bro Code to life, Tasmanian YouTube star and Young Australian of the Year nominee, Ella Watkins, along with her close-knit group of mates, were given a starring role. Known for her authentic voice and influence among young Tasmanians, Ella helped embed the campaign’s anti-drink driving message in a way that resonated with her peers. Mark Bonanno, of Aunty Donna comedy fame, took the reins as director, offering a balance of light-heartedness and sincerity.

Says Alice Tran and Becky Worley, creative team at cummins&partners: “The biggest thing for us was to build on what is already instinctual behaviour. Behind the posturing and partying there’s usually a close-knit group of mates who just want to look out for each other – and this extends beyond the friendship group too. So instead of lecturing people who already know what’s right and wrong, we wanted to imbed the habit of planning how to get home, and remind people there’s a community that have their back if they do get stuck – so whether it’s bar staff putting you in a cab, or crashing in your mates bath – there’s always an alternative to drink-driving.”

As part of the RSAC media launch, Scott Tilyard, chair of the Road Safety Advisory Council, said: “We’ve added new rules to the Bro Code that encourage mates to help each other get home safely. A bro is anyone who follows the Bro Code and looks out for you. Your mum can be a bro, your sister can be a bro – basically anyone who’s got your back and ensures you make it home without trouble is a bro.”

“We’re not discouraging anyone from having a good time, we’re just encouraging everyone to think ahead. In some areas of Tasmania, not everyone has access to Uber, so it’s even more important to have a plan. With this in mind, the temptation to drive after drinking is even stronger if it doesn’t feel like there’s an alternative.”

The campaign launched with a TV spot, OOH placements across the state, social media, radio, and even a Snapchat game that helps friends pick their designated driver. It will also be supported by community engagement initiatives, including partnerships with local sporting clubs and pubs.

