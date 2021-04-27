RMIT Online Imagines The Tech Jobs Of The Future In New campaign Via Thinkerbell

RMIT Online and creative agency Thinkerbell are inviting Australians of all ages to imagine a tech-enabled career – from social media therapist to augmented reality architect – in a campaign that merges the familiar with the fantastic.

The campaign has seized upon the fact that the jobs that today’s young people will perform when they enter the workforce will be radically different – and some don’t even exist yet.

The World Economic Forum has cited that 65 per cent of children entering primary school today will work in completely new jobs that do not yet exist – and its latest report estimates that by 2025, 97 million new roles may emerge that are more adapted to the new division of labour between humans, machines and algorithms.

The creative concept leverages the insight that some of the ‘jobs of tomorrow’ follow a natural or intuitive progression, but others will require an unexpected merger of two worlds coming together. These include occupations like cyber security strategist, digital health designer, brand scientist and blockchain Accountant.

RMIT Online’s CEO Helen Souness said, “This campaign illustrates the defining moment in which we find ourselves. The world is only getting faster, accelerated by a rapid uptick in digital technologies that we so sharply felt over the past year.

“If Australians want to actively participate in the economy of the future, they will need more than an elementary understanding of new technologies, as Thinkerbell’s creative spark illustrates.

Now is the time to embrace these future opportunities and orient ourselves towards a world where you can be anything from a social media therapist to a blockchain accountant.”

Adam Ferrier, co-founder and chief thinker of Thinkerbell, said, “This campaign is about inspiring Australians to lean into their curiosity and dream big about what the jobs of tomorrow will bring. A world where you can be a Space Lawyer is an exciting one full of limitless possibilities.”

