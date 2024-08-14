RM Williams Launches Competition To Win Money-Can’t-Buy Bespoke Boots

In celebration of Father’s Day, heritage Australian brand RM Williams is offering three lucky winners and their loved ones the opportunity to design their own bespoke pair of boots. This money-can’t-buy prize will see each winner and their loved one choose from the brand’s expansive range of shapes, leathers, soles and colours to create a unique boot design, which will then be crafted at the legendary R.M.Williams workshop.

To enter, participants must sign up to join the RM Williams community and make a purchase online at rmwilliams.com.au or in a RM Williams retail store by midnight on Sunday 1 September 2024. Once an entrant has completed these steps, each further $200 purchase thereafter counts as one additional entry into the draw.

The competition launches on Tuesday 6 August 2024 and is open to both new and existing RM Williams subscribers.