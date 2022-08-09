Richard Wilkins Breaks Down In Karl Stefanovic’s Arms Paying Tribute To Olivia Newton-John

Today’s Richard Wilkins broke down in tears while paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John in a raw and moving moment.

Wilkins had the very tough job of farewelling his friend this morning on Today. He’d interviewed Newtown-John numerous times during her career, and they had become mates.

News.com.au reported that Wilkins said: “A lot of people are texting each other this morning.

“Delta [Goodrem] said, ‘My heart’s broken.’ That’s the way it is. Nobody was prepared for this. Everybody knew it was coming, and Olivia’s health had been declining in recent times, but it’s still such a great shock.”

Richard Wilkins breaking down on the Today show just now broke me 😰💔 — Megzy (@Mooglet1) August 8, 2022

Wilkins also spoke candidly about how he felt after hearing the news of Newton-John passing away. He explained that he received the sad news via an early Tuesday morning phone call.

He said: “I was just sort of numb. I just lay there. You know, all the dates and facts and figures and things just disappear, and I just felt completely numb. I didn’t really know what to think,” he explained.

Today then aired a reel showing the last time the show business reporter interviewed Newton-John. The footage was too much, and Wilkins could be seen sobbing at Today’s desk.

Karl Stefanovic lept to comfort Wilkins and said: “Oh buddy, it was such a beautiful relationship,” Stefanovic also hugged Wilkins.

“I didn’t want to do this,” a crying Wilkins responded. “This woman was extraordinary.”

Wilkins openly mourning was a gutwrenching watch, but it was also beautiful to see a man so honestly share his emotions on screens.

Newton-John passing away is an incredible loss to the entertainment industry.

Newton-John was a ray of sunshine, and she brought to life the role of Sandy in Grease. She felt like your best friend and the girl you wished you were: all in one.

Wilkin’s emotional outburst felt like a fitting tribute to Newton-John, who meant so much to so many.