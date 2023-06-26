Richard Lehocz Promoted To Managing Director Carat Victoria
Carat has promoted Victoria general manager Richard Lehocz to managing director Carat Victoria as the agency continues to focus on being the best partner for clients to drive innovation, growth and doing good.
Lehocz has been with Carat Melbourne for five and a half years and has an extensive background in media and digital advertising and has strong relationships with a wide array of clients and media partners in Melbourne.
Danny Bass, CEO media, dentsu ANZ, said: “Richard has helped pioneer a new way of working for us over the past few years by forging a new path in delivering integrated client leadership for clients including Medibank across dentsu’s media, CX, data, analytics and marketing effectiveness capabilities.
“This experience, coupled with Richard’s passion for leading people and expertise in helping clients drive growth through media and marketing, positions Richard extremely well to take Carat Victoria into its next phase of growth. Congratulations to Richard.”
Richard Lehocz said: “During my time at Carat, I’ve been consistently impressed by the breadth and depth of the capabilities we have both locally, and that we access from our global network and as part of the broader dentsu family. These capabilities excite me, but not as much as the team of passionate and happy people we have at Carat who deliver these solutions to our clients. This gives me great confidence and excitement about our organisation and our future.” ”
Please login with linkedin to commentCarat Richard Lehocz
Latest News
Havas Former Chief People Pfficer Thierry Lalchere Launches HR Agency
Former chief people officer of Havas Group ANZ, Thierry Lalchere (lead image), has launched Thierry Lalchere Consulting- HR (TLCHR), offering advice on progressive people policies, EVP, DE&I, independent HR investigations, training and development, and standardising systems to agencies with five to 250-plus people. Lalchere said: “I work with leaders to ensure their talent thrives in […]
IMAA Secures Insurance Group Deal For Members, One Of 13 Deals
The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, today announced it has arranged a swathe of new group deals, including general insurance, for its members. The IMAA has arranged a group agreement with Australian insurance provider Maple to offer general insurance and risk services for […]
SCA & Network 10 Reach Agreement To Continue Regional Affiliation Agreement
SCA has announced that it has reached agreement with Network 10 to continue to broadcast channels 10, 10 Bold, 10 Peach and 10 Shake in the three aggregated television markets of regional Queensland, Southern NSW, and regional Victoria until 31 December 2023. SCA and Network 10 have enjoyed a constructive and collaborative relationship since SCA […]
Top Three Strategies To Outperform Your Competitors On Social Media
Being a social media marketer means that you don’t work in a vacuum. It’s not just about the content that you’re producing for your brand; sometimes it’s even more important to know what you’re up against. Zavy makes tracking your competition or any other brand, and how your brand is performing in comparison, easy – […]
Sexual Wellness Retailer Club X Celebrates The History Of The Vibrator In Risqué Retro Campaign
Having opened its doors in 1977, sexual wellness retailer Club X has paved the way for sexual wellness and championed sexual diversity in Australia, navigating years of taboo and opposition, long before it was trendy to champion to do so. This month the brand has launched a clever new campaign, created by marketing agency Kennedy […]
In Marketing We Trust Unveils Rebrand
Data-driven performance marketing agency, In Marketing We Trust rebrands to reflect their expanding market position and growth.
Aussies Want Mobile Developers To Help Protect Them From Data Breaches & Fraud
More than a quarter of Australian consumers fear their mobile apps will be breached and need mobile developers to invest more in delivering robust cyber protection in mobile apps, says market research sponsored by Appdome. The finding was detailed in Appdome’s annual Australian Consumer Expectations of Mobile App Security study which surveyed Australian consumers about […]
Triple j Set To Broadcast Splendour In The Grass
Triple j has announced it will be broadcasting from Splendour In The Grass this July. Broadcasting live from 3pm to 8pm on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 July, triple j will bring you live music from Flume, Arlo Parks, Benee, Ball Park Music, Cub Sport, Jack River, and heaps more to be announced very soon. […]
Be Inspired By The 2023 Cannes Grand Prix Case Studies
It's the pick of this year's Cannes winners for you to mull over, scratch your head to or possibly yell obscenities at.
Seven Finally Reveals Dr Chris’s New TV Role
Does your uni degree bear utterly no resemblance to your working life? Spare a though for veterinarian Dr Chris Brown.
SCA Announces Oliver Newton As Executive Head – LiSTNR Commercial
It wouldn't be a B&T newsletter without your now daily dose of LiSTNR news. Brace yourself for the shock here.
Sunday TV Ratings: A Win For Virginia Gay On Dancing With The Stars
Dancing beat out Warnie which beat out MasterChef last night. Or, frocks beat philanderer which beat home cooking.
Carat South Australia Retains SA Government
Not to be confused with the news above comes this slightly confusing South Australian government news.
Cannes 2023 Medal Table: USA Romps It Home Followed By The UK & Brazil; Australia A Credible Seventh
There's only one true sign of Cannes success for Aussie agencies & that's ensuring we didn't get smacked by the Kiwis.
Mash Unveils New Look Leadership Team
Creative agency Mash unveils new-look leadership team. Confirms the process was sometimes a bit of a hot potato.
“Women Are All Girl Bosses, The Men Are All Incompetent Goons!” People Are Hating On Bud Light’s Latest
Bud joins the ranks of Jetstar, Macca's fries, ALDI fruit & recent Star Wars films for being perennially disappointing.
Sky News Launches Sky News Radio In Partnership With NOVA Entertainment
Why does Sky News partnering with Nova kinda feel like Mark Latham attending a K-pop concert?
News’ The Growth D_Stillery Unveils Latest Food Research & Opportunity For Brands
Latest food trends report has arrived & it all but stops short of calling cauliflower rice the work of Lucifer himself.
Billy Loizou: Future-Proof Your Paid Media Strategy With First-Party Data
It's expert tips to future-proofing your paid media strategy which doesn't require building a bunker in the carpark.
Warnie Gets Eyeballs But Is Panned By Viewers
The haters are piling on Nine's Warnie series this morning, as ex-wife Simone readies for yet another New Idea tell-all.
Swap Your Outdated Sports Uniform For A Leak-Proof One
Global absorbent apparel brand Modibodi and PUMA have developed a unique ‘IRL’ and digital experience designed to encourage women and girls to stay in sport, by swapping their white or light-coloured sports uniform for a free pair PUMA x Modibodi’s leak-proof Active shorts and PUMA women’s fit football boots. According to Modibodi x PUMA research, […]
FOX Sports Head Of Marketing Chris Gross Joins Digi Agency So Shall We As Partner
FOX Sports marketer Chris Gross resurfaces. Although that's not to infer he'd been hiding this past while.
Quickbooks Ad Proves Egg-Tastic Dystopian Nightmare Complete With Monster Roosters & Egg Men
The words "accountancy software" & "rollicking fun" are rarely paired together, but B&T's doing just that with this.
Teads Releases First to Market Attention Metrics
Teads, the global media platform, has announced the release of attention metrics in Teads Ad Manager (TAM), its dynamic programmatic buying platform. This integration makes Teads the first platform to embed Lumen’s attention measurement natively and gives clients the ability to measure attention similarly to how they measure viewability. This integration marks one year since […]
Insiders Is The Only ABC Current Affairs Show To Grow Its Audience Since 2019
New report shows the ABC continuing to lose its cool cachet. Is it time to resurrect Countdown, B&T asks?
Report: Brands Need To Reimagine Campaigns To Reflect Australia’s Great Cultural Shift
New whitepaper says adland not keeping abreast of changing cultural norms. Declares office beanbags not the answer.
Wavemaker Adelaide Retains Government Of South Australia, Extends 13-year Partnership
Look, it's rare industry news out of Adelaide that doesn't include people getting pissed at a charity golf day.
Cannes Lions 2023: WeAre8 Wants To Flip The Internet
B&T boarded PwC’s ‘Tenacity’ superyacht in Cannes to hear how WeAre8 can help us to transform the social media landscape and build brands for a better world. Rosie Oakshott reports. WeAre8 Founder and Global CEO, Sue Fenessey (second from right above) was joined by former England and Manchester United Captain, Rio Ferdinand, PwC’s UK Director, […]
The Monkeys Take Home The Dan Wieden Titanium Grand Prix At Cannes
Monkeys attendees all set to give the drinks trolley a Boon-like nudge on the flight home after massive Cannes win.
Australia Wins Gold, Silver At Cannes Young Lions Thanks to DIG, Howatson + Company
Aussie agencies flying the flag over at Cannes! Mercifully, no one yet stooped to a hideous "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie!"
Cannes Lions 2023: Inside The Mind Of White Lotus Creator Mike White
Not all marketing funnels & omnichannels at Cannes, as White Lotus creator Mike White delivered a fresh perspective.
Spike Lee Named Cannes Lions Inaugural Creative Maker Of The Year
There was no cooler place to be at Cannes than Spike's presentation. Made decidedly less cool by B&T's arrival.
Indie Agency Edge Ramps Up Media Offering, Naming Lisa Blackshaw As Media Director
In yet further proof media is where the easy cash is, creative agency Edge ramps up its media offering.
Cannes Lions Day Four Brings More Gold For Aotearoa
Cannes has wrapped up for yet another a year & here's B&T's final post before going out to antagonise a French waiter.
Nova 100’s Ben And Liam In Unusual Maternity Shoot
With Nova 100’s breakfast host Ben Harvey expecting his first child with wife Sam in late July, co-host Liam Stapleton took his role as Godfather to the next level by organising a maternity photo shoot for the pregnant couple. Cute right? What was less cute was co-host and godfather Liam Stapleton also inserting himself into […]
Guillaume Brahimi Accompanies Tour De France With 21 New Dishes
Yet further confirmation SBS can twist just about anything into a cooking show comes this Le Tour food news.