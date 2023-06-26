Richard Lehocz Promoted To Managing Director Carat Victoria

Richard Lehocz Promoted To Managing Director Carat Victoria
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Carat has promoted Victoria general manager Richard Lehocz to managing director Carat Victoria as the agency continues to focus on being the best partner for clients to drive innovation, growth and doing good.

Lehocz has been with Carat Melbourne for five and a half years and has an extensive background in media and digital advertising and has strong relationships with a wide array of clients and media partners in Melbourne.

Danny Bass, CEO media, dentsu ANZ, said: “Richard has helped pioneer a new way of working for us over the past few years by forging a new path in delivering integrated client leadership for clients including Medibank across dentsu’s media, CX, data, analytics and marketing effectiveness capabilities.

“This experience, coupled with Richard’s passion for leading people and expertise in helping clients drive growth through media and marketing, positions Richard extremely well to take Carat Victoria into its next phase of growth. Congratulations to Richard.”

Richard Lehocz said: “During my time at Carat, I’ve been consistently impressed by the breadth and depth of the capabilities we have both locally, and that we access from our global network and as part of the broader dentsu family. These capabilities excite me, but not as much as the team of passionate and happy people we have at Carat who deliver these solutions to our clients. This gives me great confidence and excitement about our organisation and our future.” ”

Carat Richard Lehocz

