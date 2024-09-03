Richard Hunwick Pops Back Up As Adgile’s CCO

Richard Hunwick, former director of total TV sales at Nine, has reappeared at Adgile as its chief commercial officer, after resigning from the network last month.

Hunwick joined Nine back in 2010, initially working as its Brisbane sales director before rising through the ranks. He described his time with Nine as an “amazing ride” with its journey from “a single broadcast TV signal through a digital transformation that sees a multi-channel strategy delivered on all devices live and on-demand — with a little bit of Audio in the middle to keep me on my toes.”

“After leaving Nine, I saw a tremendous opportunity to help clients and agencies harness the full potential of Total Television – combining the targeted capabilities of addressable and streaming platforms with the scale and impact of linear TV,” he added.

“In my exploration of best-in-class video planning and measurement solutions, Adgile’s offering stood out as market-leading in Australia and globally.

“The Adgile brand and technology are hugely respected across the industry, and I’m thrilled to be joining the leadership team to help take our capabilities to the next level.”

“As digital transformation accelerates and new streaming platforms emerge, our platform’s ability to integrate BVOD, SVOD, and Digital Video with Linear Television is becoming increasingly vital for advertisers aiming to maximise their business outcomes in this new media landscape,” said Adgile’s founder, Shaun Lohman.

Hunwick will join Adgile’s executive leadership team alongside Lohman, chief customer officer Craig Service, and chief operating officer Mark Schanzl.

Adgile currently partners with over 300 advertisers and multiple agencies and publishers in the Australian market.