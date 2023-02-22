Revolution360 Launches Initiatives To Make Its Paper Greener

Revolution360 has launched a range of new sustainability initiatives to make its out-of-home and street poster activities more sustainable.

The VMG-owned company is changing its choice of poster paper stock, ink, and printers as part of its commitment to become greener.

All the paper used by the company contains a percentage of recycled material, sourced from specifically grown sustainable forests, and is 100 per cent recyclable. The paper stock is also part of the China Fuelling Growth with Wind Power carbon neutral projects and is set to offset around 3.4 tonnes of Co2 emissions every year.

The posters are produced using HP Latex Ink, which is 65 per cent water-based, and completely biodegradable. Plus, more than 96 per cent of materials used in Revolution360’s printers are recyclable and powered by solar.

Post campaign, all the paper and cardboard waste is recycled, with paper stock cardboard tubes donated to Victoria Zoo and local primary schools. All campaign posters collated and sent to a recycling plant for processing.

Revolution360 also said it is looking to make further improvements across its delivery process, inlcuding trialling paper-based tapes that use natural adhesives, making for easier recycling and composting.

“Sustainability has emerged as a key concern for our brand partners, with more and more businesses looking to collaborate with advertising and media companies who share a similar ethos and commitment to minimising their environmental footprint. We’ve made a conscious effort across the company – from the paper we use, and our installation and post-campaign processes, to the operations within our buildings – to ensure we’re doing everything we can to lead in the sustainability space,” said Revolution360’s general manager of business operations, Sean McCaull.

“Our brand partners are coming to us actively looking for more eco-friendly solutions in their out-of-home campaigns, particularly when their brand messaging and values are focused on sustainability. For example, we recently partnered with ING for its ‘Good Thing’ campaign, where we worked with the bank to deliver a mural primarily made from Graphenstone paint – an eco-conscious paint solution. It’s these types of innovative projects that really showcase Revolution360’s sustainability commitment.”

VMG CEO, Michael Fishwick, added: “Across our entire VMG business, we’ve long been committed to using clean, renewable solutions, and having a strong CSR program as part of our overarching strategy – it’s one of the ways we’ve done business differently. We also take our civic utility seriously; we want to ensure we’re giving back to the community in exchange for the advertising space we occupy. It means that in areas where our street posters are displayed, we ensure that the walkways, overpasses and underpasses are kept clean. We minimise graffiti and vandalism, while providing a product that brightens the consumer journey.”

The company is also looking to find a partner to measure its carbon footprint, looking at everything from electricity and vehicle usage, the daily commutes of staff, and interstate travel.